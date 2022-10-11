Today is the Voter Registration Deadline for the Nov. 8 Election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennesseans must register to vote before 11:59 p.m. tonight to be eligible to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election.

“In Tennessee, your vote is your voice and your vote matters,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "To make your voice heard in the Nov. 8 election, Tennesseans must register or make sure their registration is up-to-date before the deadline tonight.”

Registering to vote, updating or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State's online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov.

Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver's license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes at GoVoteTN.gov. Each submission is checked against the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security's database.

Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to your local county election commission office or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 11.

Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election starts Wednesday, Oct. 19, and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.

For Nov. 8 election information voters can trust, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

Visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959 for more information about registering to vote in Tennessee.