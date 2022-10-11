Mosaic Announces Integration with RIEGL

Ready for release - Mosaic X high resolution cameras, enabling customers to gather more valuable data with their mobile mapping solutions, now compatible with RIEGL’s line of Mobile Laser Scanning Systems.





Mosaic is pleased to announce that their new Mosaic X spherical camera is compatible with RIEGL’s mobile mapping systems. RIEGL V-Line Scanners are currently some of the highest performing and most widely recognized mobile laser scan systems in the world. Mosaic is the designer and producer of high resolution 360º mobile mapping cameras.





The development of the Mosaic X focused on delivering a high-resolution, global-shutter, 360° camera with precise GNSS time stamping to achieve extreme visual clarity and accuracy at once. Due to this, the Mosaic X meets the requirements to be integrated with mobile laser scanning systems such as the RIEGL VMX, VMQ and VMY series.

What this means for the mobile mapping & geospatial community





Mobile mapping has far-reaching uses across a breadth of industries and sectors, from private to public organizations, from insurance and engineering firms to telecom and utility surveying companies. Each end user has different demands on the mapping of their infrastructure, but the two most consistent demands are for high resolution photo-realistic imagery and highly accurate, dense, feature-rich data.





Mobile Mapping Systems, such as the RIEGL VMY-1, the RIEGL VMY-2, the RIEGL VMQ-1HA, and the RIEGL VMX-2HA, are recording 3D data of object surfaces in a time-efficient and highly accurate manner.





Mobile mapping cameras such as the Mosaic 51 and Mosaic X capture road infrastructure with photo-realistic accuracy, which is much more understandable to the human eye than a point cloud from a laser scanner.





How does this benefit Mosaic and RIEGL customers?

Rostislav Lisovy, Mosaic co-founder and VP of engineering explains the advantages that customers can expect to enjoy,

“The pairing between 360° imaging systems and mobile laser scanning systems, results in high precision LiDAR-based point clouds, colorized by photo-realistic images. This outcome will then have the benefit of both a precise point cloud and panoramic images – for precise measurements and evaluation of textures.”





He goes on to say,

“Our customers will be able to gather more valuable data which will assist in the process of automatically assessing the state of infrastructure from the point cloud data (rather than just from a panorama image).”

What drove the sensor integration?

Jeffrey Martin, Mosaic CEO and co-founder states,

“We have had many requests from our customers who are looking to use RIEGL and Mosaic products in unison. The Mosaic X impresses with high resolution panorama images and offers precisely time-stamped single lens imagery for the purpose of point cloud coloring as well as the generation of undistorted, geo-referenced high-resolution imagery with 12MP per lens”.





Who is Mosaic

Mosaic is the leading geospatial imaging expert currently on the market. In only 3 years they have brought to market 3 mobile mapping cameras which are the highest resolution in the field. The robust design and first-class optics have provided enhanced data capture for their customers, increasing the speed of normal capturing abilities, and made the workflow more efficient.





Conclusion

You can meet Mosaic this year at InterGeo in Essen Germany, October 18-20.

If you are looking to join them there, get a free ticket by requesting one from: sales@mosaic51.com