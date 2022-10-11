Falafels From Aldi Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Cuisine Innovations Unlimited is recalling its Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel due to the possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. These products were distributed and sold exclusively by Aldi.

Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli is an organism that can cause foodborne illness. Symptoms of infection may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. The illness primarily impacts older adults, children, and people with weakened immune systems. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill.

The recalled products were sold by Aldis in Rhode Island and several other states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York.

The product comes in a bag in a box marked with any of the following lot numbers: 1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, and 1812. There products were shipped to stores after June 24, 2021. The lot number can be found in the "Best if used by" area on the outside flap of the box. An image of the product label is attached.

There have been 20 reported cases of Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli in six with onset dates reported between July 24, 2022 and September 19, 2022. There have been five hospitalizations and no deaths. None of these cases were in Rhode Island.

Consumers who have purchased Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.