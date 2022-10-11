Antheum Spirits Introduces Assassin's Creed Vodka "Valhalla Edition" – A Collector's Release
Limited release of luxury, six-times-distilled vodka honoring Viking raider Eivor Varinsdottir.
We have produced a very limited run of only 2,000 bottles for the collector’s release. So, be sure to pre-order this luxury spirit from the world of Assassin’s Creed today.”JEFFERSON CITY, TENNESSEE, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antheum Spirits and Tennessee Legend Distillery are thrilled to announce the launch of Assassin’s Creed Vodka ‘Valhalla Edition.’ The stunning collector’s release bottle features a registered, laser-engraved production number on the back. The brand’s iconic raven is beautifully depicted on the front of the bottle with a raised metallic finish.
— Paul Francis, Co-Founder
Assassin’s Creed Vodka ‘Valhalla Edition’ is distilled six times and carbon filtered for more than 24 hours, giving the vodka a very smooth taste.
“The Vodka can compete with its most highly acclaimed rivals in the market,” said the co-founder of Antheum Spirits, Paul Francis. “We have produced a very limited run of only 2,000 bottles for the collector’s release. So, be sure to pre-order this luxury spirit from the world of Assassin’s Creed today.”
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a 2020 role-playing action game developed and published by the global game company, Ubisoft.. This iteration of the game is the successor to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which is set in the years 872-878 AD and centers around Viking raider Eivor Varinsdottir.
Francis continued, “We are passionate about spirits and collectibles. Our company designs the finest hand-crafted bottles bespoke to brands that fans will find authentic. Let us put our experience and proven process to work for you.” Ubisoft’s Assassin's Creed 15th Anniversary Straight Bourbon Whiskey was released in July 2022.
Antheum Spirits is a premier licensing, bottling and distribution company representing the most prized properties in media, including film, television, sports and gaming. The company’s expertise in crafting flavors, bottle design and product promotion is a recipe for success that “bring spirit brands to life!”
For more information and to shop now, visit https://www.antheumspirits.com
