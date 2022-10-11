Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,405 in the last 365 days.

Antheum Spirits Introduces Assassin's Creed Vodka "Valhalla Edition" – A Collector's Release

Assassin's Creed Vodka "Valhalla Edition" – A Collector's Release

Assassin's Creed Vodka "Valhalla Edition" – A Collector's Release

Limited release of luxury, six-times-distilled vodka honoring Viking raider Eivor Varinsdottir.

We have produced a very limited run of only 2,000 bottles for the collector’s release. So, be sure to pre-order this luxury spirit from the world of Assassin’s Creed today.”
— Paul Francis, Co-Founder
JEFFERSON CITY, TENNESSEE, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antheum Spirits and Tennessee Legend Distillery are thrilled to announce the launch of Assassin’s Creed Vodka ‘Valhalla Edition.’ The stunning collector’s release bottle features a registered, laser-engraved production number on the back. The brand’s iconic raven is beautifully depicted on the front of the bottle with a raised metallic finish.

Assassin’s Creed Vodka ‘Valhalla Edition’ is distilled six times and carbon filtered for more than 24 hours, giving the vodka a very smooth taste.

“The Vodka can compete with its most highly acclaimed rivals in the market,” said the co-founder of Antheum Spirits, Paul Francis. “We have produced a very limited run of only 2,000 bottles for the collector’s release. So, be sure to pre-order this luxury spirit from the world of Assassin’s Creed today.”

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a 2020 role-playing action game developed and published by the global game company, Ubisoft.. This iteration of the game is the successor to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which is set in the years 872-878 AD and centers around Viking raider Eivor Varinsdottir.

Francis continued, “We are passionate about spirits and collectibles. Our company designs the finest hand-crafted bottles bespoke to brands that fans will find authentic. Let us put our experience and proven process to work for you.” Ubisoft’s Assassin's Creed 15th Anniversary Straight Bourbon Whiskey was released in July 2022.

Antheum Spirits is a premier licensing, bottling and distribution company representing the most prized properties in media, including film, television, sports and gaming. The company’s expertise in crafting flavors, bottle design and product promotion is a recipe for success that “bring spirit brands to life!”

For more information and to shop now, visit https://www.antheumspirits.com

Jonathan Price
Antheum Spirits
+1 865-409-5589
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Antheum Spirits Introduces Assassin's Creed Vodka "Valhalla Edition" – A Collector's Release

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.