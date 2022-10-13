Mel Baguio, launches Fast Track Your Career Coaching Program for Career Professionals

Mel Providence Consulting

Helping Career Professionals move with flow in their Journey in Life and Career

Make it Happen!” — Mel

METRO MANILA, NCR, PHILIPPINES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mel Baguio announces the launching of her Fast Track Your Career Coaching Program with Project Management Accelerator in November for the empowerment of Career Professionals. She has been in Project Management Consulting and Career Empowerment Coaching for more than ten years and has helped Project Managers and Career Professionals in planning and resolving their career and life challenges.

Being a Senior Advisor & Consultant, Mel has seen and managed projects in various scales and industries, on local and global scales with different nationalities. With the magnitude of differentiation, there are so many risks and several issues do take place. There is a lot of coordination and communication among different people, customers, and teams. For this reason, there is a need to develop an Integrated Project Management Training Framework and Career Coaching Program. She has created Free Webinar and Blueprint to Project Success for guidance for Project Managers and Leaders.

For Mel, it is a privilege to drive the project, and collaborate with the team to run the project. In this era of technology, people are the ones who accomplish the job. That’s why valuing people makes a difference. Projects accelerate by empowering the team, practicing servant leadership, and coaching the team. Career Professionals need guidance to align their skills and interest with their job, increase their confidence, resolve conflicts, improve their performance, uplevel their careers, and professionally handle their challenges in careers and in life.

According to her, there are soft skills that need to be developed and learned. A coach or mentor can help accelerate one’s development and competence to be more productive and effectively perform assigned tasks. When they are competent and confident, they work in flow with their team. This impact gets compounded when the rest of the team is also supported in the same way. Synergy is formed and collaboration takes place. They become a high-performing team.

She gave this recommendation to a Junior Professional, "Technical skills can be developed, but there is a need for humility to learn what is not present, then your career will skyrocket!" It resulted in a career transition and promotion in less than a year. For Senior Professionals, creating a space of humility and acceptance is important as there will always be a need to learn new things, and there are people with different values and opinions that they may not agree with.

When Mel conducts training, the participants normally inquire about handling toxic team members, risk management, and being confident, after which, they would realize that these are not difficult to manage at all. As a Coach, she helps Junior and Senior Professionals, Leaders successfully address their Life (Relationship & Motivation) and Career problems (Project Management, Leadership, Confidence, landing their Dream Job, and Fast Track their Career).

To further this momentous development, Mel planned and executed the following:

1. By creating a unique Career Empowerment Coaching Program, can help Career Professionals Land their Dream Job or Fast Track their career goals, have inner peace, get their career promotion, and increase motivation and confidence so they can enjoy doing the job that they want, unleash their potentials and be rewarded with the income level that they desire for the contribution they provide.

2. After deciding based on her experience, that integrated training is necessary to help Professionals become prepared to manage projects confidently and with ease. Thus, Project Management Accelerator Program will include Project Management concepts, tools, and hands-on applications, with Confidence Building and Leadership Training.

About the author: Mel Baguio, PMP, CMC, CISA, is the Founder of PM Providence Consulting, the author of two Project Management books, Achieve Success in Project Management and Project Management Made Easy. She teaches Online Courses on Project Management, Coaches Career Professionals, speaks internationally, moderator of Global Summit, and provides consultation to professionals and organizations in their Project Issues. She is a Career Empowerment and Transformational Life Coach for Career Professionals. For a FREE consultation, coaching & training visit www.pmprovidence.com