StorageVault to Acquire 2 Storage Locations for $14.2 Million

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) has agreed to acquire two stores from one arm’s length vendor (the “Vendor”) for an aggregate purchase price of $14,160,000, subject to customary adjustments (the “Acquisition”). It is anticipated that the Acquisition will close in Q4 2022.



The addition of the two stores, located in Edmonton, Alberta, will result in StorageVault owning 206 stores and owning and managing 238 stores across Canada.

Purchase Price and Payment

The aggregate purchase price is $14,160,000, subject to adjustments, and is being paid with funds on hand and first mortgages.

Conditions Precedent to the Acquisition

The obligations of StorageVault to complete the Acquisition are subject to conditions including, but not limited to: satisfactory due diligence, obtaining first mortgage commitments, and satisfactory environmental site assessment reports.

Other Information

There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all. ‎

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault, before the completion of the Acquisition, owns and operates 236 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 204 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 11.3 million rentable square feet on over 660 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the proposed Acquisition‎; the timing for completion of the proposed Acquisition; and the satisfaction of the conditions for completion of the proposed Acquisition‎. This forward-looking information reflects StorageVault’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to StorageVault and on assumptions StorageVault believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the completion of satisfactory due diligence by StorageVault in relation to the proposed Acquisition‎; the satisfactory fulfilment of all of the conditions precedent to the proposed Acquisition including satisfactory due diligence‎, obtaining first mortgage commitments, and satisfactory ‎environmental site assessment reports‎; the receipt of all required approvals for the proposed Acquisition‎, including any board approvals or third party consents (including for mortgage commitments); market acceptance of the proposed Acquisition‎; the receipt of, and accuracy of the value of, appraisals received for the proposed Acquisition‎; acceptable financing to complete the proposed Acquisition‎; the level of activity in the storage business and the economy generally; consumer interest in StorageVault’s services and products; competition and StorageVault’s competitive advantages; and StorageVault’s continued response and ability to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic being ‎consistent with, or better than, its ability and response to date‎. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of StorageVault to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual results of StorageVault’s future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting StorageVault; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, mandatory vaccination policies, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on StorageVault which may include: a short-term delay in payments from customers, an increase in accounts receivable and an increase of losses on accounts receivable; decreased demand for the services that StorageVault offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit StorageVault’s ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in StorageVault’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although StorageVault has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of StorageVault as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, StorageVault expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.