PRO-JECT ANNOUNCES NEW AUDIOPHILE SET

/EIN News/ -- MISTELBACH, AUSTRIA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fine Sounds Americas and Pro-Ject USA are proud to announce its Colorful Audio Hifi Set, a complete audiophile system handmade in Europe. The brand is hopeful that this “system in a box” will allow a broader range of music lovers to bring high-fidelity home to experience analog with a fun, colorful set.

The new bundle features the brand’s award-winning Debut Carbon EVO turntable with a factory-mounted Sumiko Rainier cartridge and hinged dust cover, available in gorgeous satin finishes including walnut, white, black, blue, yellow and green.

COLORFUL AUDIO HIFI SET INCLUDES:

Debut Carbon EVO turntable (Sumiko Rainier)

Speaker Box 5 S2 bookshelf speakers

MaiA S3 integrated amp w/ Bluetooth

Connect it LS S2 speaker cables (3m)

Damp it speaker isolation pods (x8)

The Colorful Audio Hifi Set will be available through Authorized Pro-Ject Dealers beginning mid-October, retailing for $2,000 USD.

ABOUT PRO-JECT: Pro-Ject Audio Systems was founded by one of Austria’s leading high-end audio distributors, Heinz Lichtenegger, in early 1991. A genuine music lover and a dyed-in-the-wool audiophile, Heinz challenged the common “cost-no-object” approach to analog audio equipment by manufacturing turntables, tonearms, and accessories at a reasonable price without compromising build quality or sonic performance. With his passion for high-end audio fueling a desire to take a familiar industry in a new direction, Heinz proceeded to use Pro-Ject Audio Systems as a locomotive to bring high-end gear to the masses. By adhering to that philosophy while still only using quality electronic components that deliver sound that far exceeds their stature, the engineers at Pro-Ject redefined what is possible in high-end audio and proven that great things do come in small packages. Pro-Ject is distributed by Fine Sounds Americas, a subsidiary of McIntosh Group, Inc. Read more at pro-jectusa.com or follow us on social @pro-jectusa

