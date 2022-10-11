Decentralized Autonomous Organization proposal to fosters innovation ecosystems across the U.S. through NSF Engines
Proposal to NSF aims to apply exponential education technologies to enhance U.S. innovation capabilitiesWASHINGTON, D.C., U.S.A., October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Emerging Rule, Public Benefit Corporation submitted a proposal before the new National Science Foundation Regional innovation Engines program (NSF Engines), exposing the benefits of creating national decentralized pockets of innovation applying Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The proposal, titled Decentralized K-12: The Future of Accountability, Education, and Work, envisions a Decentralized Autonomous Network that simplifies the process of curating existing resources to boost autonomy, interconnectivity and decentralized decision-making, for economic growth. Through the project, Emerging Rule looks to onboard institutional, corporate and community collaborators into a Consortium Blockchain, governed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, to improve decision-making.
“Transformation at every level is essential to accomplish whatever you set out to do in this new age, so we intend to walk the talk by training all of our team members to adapt fearlessly to the changing conditions that the fourth industrial revolution brings already…we want to continue to lead by example and that is why we seek NSF’s support.” said Sherin Jacob, the organization’s Director of Research and Development.
NSF Engines lead the company to design a professional self-fulfillment package to actualize education by paying the workforce of the future to learn while applying AI-driven technology. According to their website, Emerging Rule researches and develops educational technology that helps educators and learners adapt to new technologies and ways of life, integrating the latest educational updates.
“Adopting a pay-to-learn corporate model will certainly improve our innovation capabilities. By cultivating the very talents, core values, and capabilities of the American people, Emerging Rule will make sure that we lead other nations to a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive future, accessible to all. Ultimately, the U.S. market is smart and autonomous, and the country’s constitution makes it the first blockchain in history. So, we have a historical advantage to ensure that true democratic values are shared by the systems that we are training; Emerging Rule adds technology that centers on individual growth for common benefit, and compensates learning.” states Felipe Castro Quiles, Emerging Rule’s CEO.
The company started developing links between Silicon Valley and Washington D.C. at the 2016 Collision Tech Conference. By showcasing an algorithm that recognizes individual skills and assigns them to jobs that respond to the needs of ensuring a better quality of life for the new future, the organization’s advocacy to enhance the nation’s future workforce and its learning experience, gained traction. Eventually, curriculum advisory, data science, and exponential tech development were integrated into learning as a service, as part of Emerging Rule’s offer.
“After Collision, we incubated at 1776 D.C. and Singularity University at NASA Ames Research Center. We accelerated our business at NYU – StartEd and were even selected as a Silicon Valley Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum Top 30, which led us to get invited to international programs like US China Innovation Alliance”, adds Mr. Castro Quiles, Emerging Rule’s CEO, “Now, after years of proving our concept, we are focused on influencing our national leaders’ thought process, because we are lagging behind on a much needed education reform. Through NSF Engines, our company aims to generate a public conversation; through our idea of paying our personnel to learn from their strengths, we want to cultivate new human relations and inspire the other organizations forging the future of machine learning.”
The Top Consulting Firms agree that unlocking more and better value is consistent with the enhancement of next-generation exponential technologies, such as Machine Learning, Blockchain, and the convergence of AI, Blockchain, Cloud and IO. The U.S. Department of Education has awarded millions of dollars “to Recruit, Prepare, Develop and Support a Strong and Diverse Educator Workforce for our Nation’s Schools”. However, a 2021 study published by Restless Development ahead of the RewirEd Summit reported, “young people have slammed an “outdated” education system that is failing to prepare them for the world of work”. Corporations like Emerging Rule compete to be at the forefront of the new industrial revolution, by targeting the challenges and opportunities of human education, training and development in an age of automation and interconnectivity.
Emerging Rule provides AI-driven solutions internationally for individualized learning, digital education, distance learning, and the most pressing problems in modern pedagogy, as well as the labor force.
Felipe Castro Quiles
Emergin Rule
+1 305-815-3775
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn