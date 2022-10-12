A Story of Comfort and Hope for the Loss of a Loved One by Patricia Elliot
EINPresswire.com/ -- When we were confronted with the deaths of our loved ones, we were overcome with emotion. We felt the world is slowly fading. We felt that life is not worth living anymore. That is why Patricia Elliot invites her readers about her experience when she lost her son and how she was able to find hope from the harrowing event through her inspiring book titled, “The Weight of Emptiness: Comfort and Hope for the Loss of a Loved One.” The book is her personal experience of pain form losing her son to suicide but more than that it is intended to bring comfort and hope after such trauma. When you experience the pain of loss of a loved one, you can find more courage and resilience than you believe possible which gives you the ability to endure every day even in a positive way.
The world has lost a wonderfully creative, talented actor, writer and photographer with a genius eye and ability to tell a story through his photography but more than this she has lost her gorgeous boy. She wants her readers to tell their loved ones often that you love them. You never know when you might lose them. Always remember that your loved one is in your heart and soul forever so have the courage and resilience to live to the fullest to honor them. Remember sharing is caring and helps healing.
About the Author
Scottish-based Patricia Elliot is author of academic and self-help books, an Inspirational Speaker, Broadcaster, Blogger, Mentor to entrepreneurs, Winner of various business awards and founder of Mind Circles (www.mindcircles.co.uk). She holds University degrees in Music, Law, Psychology and Education but what she values most is her degree from the University of Life. She has a natural affinity for people and uses her personal life skills, positive attitude and wide ranging experience to inspire, empower, motivate her readers with her best-selling personal books: #1-7 Attributes for Success (Inner Success and Happiness), Resilience and Courage: The Key to Endurance and Changing Seasons of Life: Your Creative Journal. Short-listed for an award is her inspirational book, The Weight of Emptiness: Comfort and Hope for the Loss of a Loved One which is her experience of the loss of her eldest son to suicide which includes guidance, comfort and support to others who have lost a loved one. Patricia is naturally empathetic and compassionate, loves life and enjoys a good sense of humor. Her writing style is engaging and positive, always sensitive and encouraging. Patricia believes and knows that sharing is caring and helps healing.
Patricia hopes that her readers and followers will continue to share and feel comfortable enough to contact her at pat@mindcircles.co.uk. She already published and promoted books on Amazon, and had a radio and video with Suzanne Lynn Cheesman which is available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPM2Vqdf2gw&t=17s). If you are interested in buying her book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link, https://www.amazon.com/Weight-Emptiness-Comfort-hope-loved-ebook/dp/B09CG9CVDY/.
Luna Harrington
"The Weight of Emptiness" by Patricia Elliot