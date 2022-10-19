Cosmetic Dentistry Available in Center Valley, PA

Center Valley Dental offers dental implants and crowns.

CENTER VALLEY , PA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley residents in need of cosmetic dentistry can find dental implants, crowns, and more from Center Valley Dental. Patients with stained, damaged, or missing teeth can find high-quality care from Dr. Matthew Lang and his team.

Dental implants in Center Valley are the most popular service from the Lehigh Valley dentist. Dental implants replace a missing tooth root with a titanium screw and custom-made crown. The implant is durable, long-lasting, and natural-looking.

“A successful dental implant treatment depends on the jawbone fusing to the implant for optimum stability,” explains Dr. Lang. “We offer supplemental treatments like bone grafts and sinus lifts to help improve jawbone strength and treatment success.”

For patients with teeth damaged by decay, dental crowns in Center Valley are also available. A crown is a permanent covering that fits over an original tooth that is either decayed, damaged, or cracked. Crowns from Center Valley Dental use CEREC technology, a digital method that has patients achieving a smiling in a single visit. Rather than waiting three to four weeks for a crown, patients of Center Valley Dental can obtain a CEREC crown within hours.

Outside of cosmetic dentistry, Center Valley Dental also offers general and sedation dentistry. To schedule an appointment, visit https://centervalleydental.com/request-an-appointment/. New patients are welcome.

