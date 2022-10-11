Reshaping Societal Norms, Baldip Kaur Releases Her Book “I Can’t Breathe”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Discrimination is conducted by people of power, of money and of greed and it is for this reason that Baldip Kaur wrote "I Can’t Breathe," a novel depicting one of the most ancient societal issues – discrimination.
‘I Can't Breathe is a fictional novel set during the time when a video showing George Floyd's final moments, and his dying words, "I Can't Breathe," went viral. The novel depicts its global impact and how it empowered individuals to speak out against discrimination by organizing rallies and marches.
Khushboo, the novel's main character, is a lawyer who is empathetic to women's concerns and helps those that are trapped in abusive and suffocating relationships. The novel reveals oppression in diverse forms, including sexual harassment and negligence in care homes. The novel shows how some individuals are strong enough to face them, others, like Aadrika, a secondary, fragile, and sensitive character, cannot endure them. The novel is set against a backdrop of the pandemic, and also shows how Khushboo and Aadrika, are deceived, and betrayed, by Anil, her father, verifying that a woman faces not only external but internal oppression.
When asked what she wants readers to take away from her book, Kaur answers, “The book will take you through, what I am sure, everyone has experienced. It shows you the dangers and pitfalls of being a woman and how to avoid falling in the ‘trap’ where she finds she cannot breathe.”
About the Author
Baldip Kaur is a British Indian Woman who is an accomplished artist and writer. Her writing is inspired by the oppressed and hopes, via her writing, to give voice to them e.g. women oppression, child grooming/trafficking psychological and domestic abuse. Her published literary works are 'Kismet, Maelstrom Fanish' 'Call of Angels' and her latest novel ‘I Can't Breathe’. She has written five novels to date, and all her novels address social issues and creating fictional characters who experienced the same. She had a radio interview with CBS Benji Cole’s ‘People of Distinction’ which is available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GovpIo027ac) as well as a TV Interview with Logan Crawford (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tlDC4UHcts). Also, she had an interview on the www.Chatandspin radio.com. If you want to know more about the author, you may visit her website (www.art2prose.com) and YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbzF6tL_l4wYt2GRZZwMALA. If you are interested in buying her book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09Z1Q1GTW/.
