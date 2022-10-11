Less Is More ... Massachusetts May Go Gold with Kevin Reed
Meeting of support for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Reed rescheduled for Saturday, October 15 at 3 p.m.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reed Committee to Elect Kevin Reed for governor of Massachusetts today announced it is hosting a rescheduled meeting of residents on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The meeting will take place on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Discord and Twitch and a link for the meeting will be uploaded and distributed by the campaign host.
The meeting will include groups representing more than 2,000 interest groups encompassing third parties, working-class employees and special interest groups, and will discuss an alliance to vote as a block.
The Libertarian Party, which lost its state part recognition status in 2021, has taken advantage of having been un-enrolled, as people are organizing in Facebook groups and other hidden forums, such as Telegram, LinkedIn and GroupME.
The purpose of the meeting and outreach is to aggregate enough voters to create an alliance from the largest voter base in Massachusetts, as almost 3 million registered residents are un-enrolled.
“Massachusetts may not go Blue as expected – but Gold,” said the Libertarian nominee for governor of Massachusetts, Kevin Christopher Reed. “Our meeting was originally scheduled for October 7, but was canceled after the amount of attendees exceeded the meeting capacity on Zoom. This is good news. It is important to note that we need you to vote for our slate and its allies because it is difficult to see where candidates Healy and Delhi can put together 2.5 million votes.”
Reed continued, “The ‘alliance of the silent majority’ seems to be capitalizing on each group’s strength. The Libertarians, who have a statewide slate, have become compelled through having been ostracized to be the ‘other third party’ of Massachusetts. We aim to align their votes among working-class members and special interest groups, such as small property owners and community organizers. Enthusiastic residents are united to discuss supporting the Reed initiatives and platform. We have also sent out pitch decks as a direct communication strategy.”
The candidate encourages interested voters to each bring 10 people to the October 15 meeting and to the polls in November.
According to Reed and the Libertarians, “This is becoming a ‘master class’ of fighting your own fight, where less is more.” Reed was asked if this is a battle of David against Goliath; however, he insists the battle is more about “street smarts, not book smarts.”
For more information on the voter alliance, contact Taylor_Jaffe@libertycantwait.com.
Media Relations
Reed Committee to Elect Kevin Reed as Governor of Mass.
email us here