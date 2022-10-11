Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,141 in the last 365 days.

B&G FOODS EXTENDS NUMERATOR RELATIONSHIP AS OMNICHANNEL PURCHASE PANEL PROVIDER

Visibility into Online & Offline Channels Provides Full Market View with Deep Consumer Understanding

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, will continue its partnership with B&G Foods for US omnichannel consumer data. B&G Foods boasts a diverse portfolio of over 50 brands, including household staple brands that span categories, such as Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Maple Grove Farms, and Ortega.

“The past several years have required us to be agile to respond to changes in buying behavior and adjust in real time,” said Jordan Greenberg, President of Spices & Flavor Solutions and EVP of B&G Foods. “The data and insights from Numerator have provided a deeper level of consumer understanding.”

“B&G Foods continues to keep its finger on the pulse of consumer buying behavior, and we’re pleased to continue working with them for the third consecutive year,” said Lisa Gosselin, Chief Revenue Officer, Numerator.

With its omnichannel consumer-sourced data, Numerator provides brands visibility into online and in-store shopping behaviors with rich consumer profiles, enabling holistic understanding of modern consumers and how they interact with products across their portfolio.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research.  Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide unparalleled 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.


Bob Richter
Numerator
212-802-8588
press@numerator.com

You just read:

B&G FOODS EXTENDS NUMERATOR RELATIONSHIP AS OMNICHANNEL PURCHASE PANEL PROVIDER

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.