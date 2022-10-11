a1qa’s team is running a test automation roundtable in Dubai

The a1qa specialists will hold the roundtable to give practical advice on automated testing and other high-priority QA-related aspects.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The a1qa experts will conduct an offline roundtable “Test automation: how to utilise with max efficiency?” on October 12 at Dubai’s Sheikh Rashid Tower.

The host from the a1qa team is Dima Tish, VP of global business development, and the co-host is Saleem Almarzooqi, Managing director, MEA region.

The attendees will explore more on these 3 topics centered around automated testing:

1. Test automation trends for 2023 and beyond.

2. Budget saving strategies.

3. Best practices for introducing test automation.

Why test automation these days?

Saleem Almarzooqi shared his opinion: “Given high market competition and ever-growing software complexity, it’s becoming more challenging for enterprises to keep consistently fast development speed without compromising quality. QA reinforced with test automation helps them minimize business risks, speed up testing cycles, and reduce QA costs.”

In addition to Dima and Saleem, a1qa’s top and middle management with in-depth expertise in QA and test automation will join the workshop.

a1qa is pleased to invite the UAE reps to the event.

About a1qa

a1qa is a 19+ years pure-play software testing company, supporting worldwide organizations, including those from the F500 list, in refining their apps quality. By providing a full range of QA services, a1qa’s 1,100+ specialists help the clients deliver top-notch software while speeding up time to market, mitigating business risks, and decreasing operational costs. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

