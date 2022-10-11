Submit Release
Helping the helpers – supporting Cancer Hope Network this holiday season

Quick and easy ways to give the gift of hope while raising money or awareness for Cancer Hope Network.

Skip the mall, open a browser and make a difference! A roundup of ways to provide support and create hope through Cancer Hope Network.”
— Sarah Miretti Cassidy

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.
- Fred Rogers

The Cancer Hope Network community is full of helpers – volunteers, partners and champions who share their time, their stories and their resources. Each fall, as October brings cancer top-of-mind to the wider world and holiday preparations start lengthening to-do lists, people ask for MORE ways they can help and support CHN.

Below, a few practical ways to help the (Cancer Hope) helpers.

Honor a loved one – A gift to our Garden of Hope is a meaningful way to celebrate a friend currently fighting cancer or a loved one taken too soon. It’s also a meaningful holiday gift for the “person who has everything.” Each honoree will be mailed a Legacy of Hope tribute card and your digital message added to our online garden.

Shop Amazon Smile – Designate CHN as your charity to support on Amazon Smile and a portion of each purchase will come to CHN.

Host a fundraising event – Gather friends for a paint or pottery class, a virtual game night or set a fitness goal and keep track of your progress through Just Giving or help by creating a Facebook fundraiser (CHN pays no processing fees for gifts made through FB.)

Visit our store – What better way to help spread the word about CHN and support us than rocking a CHN t-shirt, delivering Halloween treats in a CHN tote or sipping a cozy drink from one of our mugs? Each purchase helps fund our hope-creating work.

Tell a friend or introduce us to your healthcare team – Encourage a friend to become a volunteer (cancerhopenetwork.org/volunteer) or share our free materials with your oncologist or social worker.

Share hope on Social Media – Like, comment, share, and follow! You can find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, & Instagram.
Have other ideas or looking for something specific to help support CHN? Please contact Sarah – scassidy@cancerhopenetwork.org or 908.879.4039 ex 120.

Sarah Miretti Cassidy
Cancer Hope Network
