Botanical Gardens in Environmental Conservation Around Volcanoes National Parks
The gardens are also starting to play a role in the mitigation of the effects of climate changeMUSANZE, RWANDA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bid to conserve and educate people on the value of plants, in 2016 Red Rocks Initiative for Sustainable Development established botanical gardens around the Volcanoes National Parks. The main aim of the gardens was to make environmental sustainability a priority and to protect endangered species of plants.
So far, Red Rocks botanical gardens have played a greater role not only as a resource for the study and cultivation of plants with medicinal properties but also as a key component for environmental conservation. The gardens are also starting to play a role in the mitigation of the effects of climate change, and could hopefully be vital for the survival of the planet as they are perfectly placed to help ecosystems adapt to new climates in the Volcanoes National Park and the Virunga Massif.
The Gardens have hosted many researchers and students from various universities including institutions in Rwanda who are doing botanical studies. These come and are taught about the scientific names of various plants together with their medicinal value. The Red Rocks Botanical Garden project has become an impactful resource for various national and international researchers. Apart from the environmental conservation roles-which was the key objective of establishing the gardens have further become a significant component of tourist attraction, for their possession of unique plant species which can only be found around these areas.
