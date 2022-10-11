Dutch software development company Blis Digital expands to Lithuania

During the last decade, Lithuania has become an increasingly attractive location for European tech firms. This has been confirmed by yet another addition to the densely-populated tech scene: Blis Digital – a well-known software development company hailing from Rotterdam. Blis Digital has recently acquired a Lithuanian development agency HIPER to which over the next two years it is planning to add over 20 employees – software engineers, data scientists and QA engineers – thus increasing Blis Digital’s global team to 100 people.

Blis Digital focuses on MVPs for start-ups, participates in scale-ups and has a strong presence in the creative industry. The company builds most of its products from scratch with clean code, and is able to experiment with the latest technologies. This has, among other things, made Blis Digital a frontrunner in the use of low code technology.

Founded in 2006, Blis Digital built its reputation as a boutique software firm by serving top-tier customers, including companies and organisations from finance, legal, healthcare and security industries. To give its international expansion a kickstart, Blis has acquired HIPER – a small and highly-specialized Lithuanian software development firm that works on product development for large global brands such as Exact.

Adriaan Hoogduijn, Richard Schot and Arco van der Velde

Choosing Lithuania

Blis Digital chosing Lithuania comes as no surprise to those interested in technology. The country has firmly established itself as the third fintech center in Europe, right behind the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. As such, it serves as the home base for a few of Europe’s largest neobanks and crypto platforms in the form of Revolut and Blockchain.com. More so, Lithuania has one of the highest densities of start-ups per capita, and this has translated to impressive homegrown successes such as the unicorns Vinted and Nord Security. With their expansion, Blis Digital joins the ranks of prominent Dutch investors such as Centric, Booking.com, Hyarchis, and Macaw.