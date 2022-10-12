Fiskarheden takes the lead in private 5G - partnering with challenger Radtonics
We see that now is the time for private 5G network to become the foundation for our high-quality industrial network.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Fiskarheden, one of Sweden's most modern and largest private sawmills, is announcing a contract to build a private 5G network based on a solution from Radtonics, the challenger in the industrial private 5G network market. As part of the agreement, Radtonics will deliver the 5G build-out at the Fiskarheden facility in Transtrand, Sweden. Following the deregulation of the private 5G market in Sweden in early 2022, Fiskarheden is one of the first companies in Sweden to take advantage of this and build its own network.
— Sven Erik Andersson, CIO at Fiskarheden
With the 5G network, Fiskarheden will take the next step in digitalisation and achieve use cases not possible in their existing WIFI network. The 5G network will provide a solution enabling Fiskarheden to be one of Europe's top 5 most digitalised sawmills. Technological transformations plays a vital role in Fiskarheden to achieve efficient and sustainable production and a safe workplace.
"At Fiskarheden, we are committed to being a leader in digitalisation. By taking the step to implement a 5G network and through the partnership with Radtonics, we are excited about the possibilities ahead. We have previously been working with other solutions. Still, we see that now is the time for private 5G network to become the foundation for our high-quality industrial network," Sven Erik Andersson, CIO at Fiskarheden, comments on the project.
Radtonics, a Swedish-based company with global ambitions, has developed a unique solution for private industrial networks for 5G, enabling high-quality industrial networks to be built in an easy, automated, and affordable way.
"We are very proud to be selected by Fiskarheden to design and build this private 5G network", says Patric Lind, CEO and co-founder of Radtonics. “The unique solution we will deliver, with the integration of 5G radio, is targeting industrial networks. As it's now possible to build private 5G networks also in Sweden, we see a similar need from many enterprises in the Swedish market,” Patric Lind continues
For the 5G network for Fiskarheden, Radtonics will design and build the 5G network leveraging technology from Airspan Networks, a leading LTE/5G RAN hardware and software vendor with more than 100 private networks deployed world-wide.
"We are excited to collaborate with Radtonics in delivering a 5G network to the Fiskarheden facility. 5G for business, specifically in industrial applications such as this, has a huge potential to increase innovation and efficiency for many organizations," said Henrik Smith-Petersen, CSMO at Airspan.
Private 5G networks is a global trend fundamentally changing the possibilities for enterprises to enable industrial use cases based on 5G technology. From the beginning of 2022, this has also become possible for Sweden through a decision by Post och Telestyrelsen to allow local 5G networks in the 3760-3800 Mhz band.
About Fiskarheden
Besides having a whole forestry department and one of Sweden’s most modern sawmills that literally can see the timber’s true quality, Fiskarheden has a sincere ambition to develop the sustainable resource that the forest is, beyond timber, paper and energy. For more information, please visit https://fiskarheden.se/en/
About Airspan
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.
About RADTONICS
Radtonics provide secure and powerful private wireless networks for maximum productivity with new applications and services through outcome-based and cost-efficient solutions enabled by strong innovation. With a unique solution, highly experienced professionals, and partner companies, Radtonics helps customer in digitalization journey and create value from 5G, the Internet of Things and Cloud computing. Radtonics is headquartered in Stockholm with offices in Melbourne, Sao Paulo and Lisbon. For more information, please visit https://www.radtonics.com/
