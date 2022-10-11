Support Genie launches "AR Genie", a mobile app for remote assistance using Augmented Reality.

Support Genie launches the "AR Genie" App on iOS and Android that provides remote visual assistance using Augmented Reality.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant change in how businesses operate. Physical meetings have been replaced by online video meetings. Remote video assistance is replacing field service. In addition to this, current hardware is getting more complex, requiring better software tools to help resolve issues with them.

Using AR Genie, field operators or customers can collaborate with a remote team of experts to find potential problems faster and more efficiently. Using 3D annotation to enhance real-time communication and resolve challenging issues. Real-world objects can be annotated with text, arrows, drawings, etc. AR Genie also provides real-time chat and sharing of images, videos, and documents.

Augmented reality allows a customer service agent on a support video call to guide a customer using 3d annotations on objects in the real world. By integrating augmented reality into different processes, any business can improve the capability of learning and training for their employees. AR Genie enables multiple participants to join an ongoing call. With the help of this feature, users can view what an expert sees in real-time. AR Genie allows custom integrations to Salesforce and Zendesk. Sessions can be recorded for later playback for training and monitoring purposes.

AR Genie supports use cases across a variety of industries to assist in solving problems timely and cost-effectively. It is currently being used by drone and robotics manufacturers. There is also strong interest in using the tool for consumer electronics, IoT, and smart home support. AR Genie is also currently used in industrial machines including CNC machines, electronics manufacturing machines, etc. Other applications include Medical-Hospital equipment - CT scans, X-ray machines, etc.

AR Genie helps businesses improve first-time fix rates, expand workforce capacity, and increase customer satisfaction.

For its launch, AR Genie is offering a free trial at https://www.supportgenie.io/ar-genie

Clement Joly, CEO of self-flying drone startup Kissfly, quotes, "What impresses me with Support Genie is how they seem to be one step ahead of the competition. Their AR GENIE visual remote assistance is extremely advanced and works flawlessly in quickly troubleshooting problems."

Visit Support Genie at https://www.supportgenie.io

Check out AR Genie on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TDJQS1zWug

Media Contact

Company Name: Support Genie

Contact Person: Abhishek Sharma

Email: Send Email

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: www.supportgenie.io



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Support Genie launches \"AR Genie\", a mobile app for remote assistance using Augmented Reality.