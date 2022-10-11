No need to use an M300 to inspect and secure farms

logo of heisha tech

HEISHA has launched DNEST3 security drone solution, which allows anyone to fly the drone like playing a video game. Patrolling 500 acres of land takes 15 mins.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJI Matrice300’s fame in the long-distance inspection field is well-known, but the price and the operation are all pretty high. The only option, for farmers and ranchers who want to use a drone to check on their property, is to hire a professional drone pilot.

Patrolling a farm is never so easy

HEISHA has launched the DNEST3 security drone solution, which allows anyone to fly the drone like playing a video game. Patrolling 500 acres of land with Mavic3 only takes about 15 minutes, which could make you a relaxed farmer.

A high-efficient patrolling makes the regular checking work on the crops as easy as watching TV, you can fly the drone to check on the watering, pest treatment, growing condition, etc. DNEST3 security drone solution is also capable of searching for missing livestock and megaphoning an intruder with corresponding payloads.

Why DNEST3?

DNEST3 is fun to operate, fully private, and widely compatible with no SDK drones.

DNEST3 can be connected to a TV screen to offer you a broad aerial view of your land, which makes the controlling experience more exciting and easier, compared with the equipped drone’s little console. Plus the video game interface and the flying control can never be cooler.

Your videos and images captured by the DNEST3 security drone base are fully private as they can be deployed locally without connecting to the cloud.

As the third generation of DNEST drone docks, DNEST3 inherited all the advantages of the previous two generations, like the weather sensors, built-in air conditioner, and intelligent controlling board, it comes more compact and systematic.

DNEST3 is tailored for drones without SDK, like DJI Mini3, Mavic3, Xiaomi X8, Autel EVO, Parrot ANAFI, etc. If your drone has SDK, HEISHA DStation can be compatible.

Furthermore, you can deploy the DNEST3 on your vehicle for traveling between different sites.

Why HEISHA Tech?

HEISHA Technology is a robot dock manufacturer, they build mansions for robots. A complete drone docking series can be found in HEISHA, covering different sizes and applications, and drone types, from VTOL, and fix-wing drones to multirotor. The compatibility is considerably wide, with different brands and models, from 2s to 12s LiPo batteries. Cargo drone solutions are covered as well. A 17,000 square meters factory is supporting the HEISHA along with a full set of test equipment.

“Only high-quality products can make a company stand long and stable, we don’t just believe that, we follow it.” -Mr. Lin CEO of HEISHA Tech

