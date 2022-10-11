GroupM’s Wasiq Kidwai Joins Lemma as Director of Sales and Business Development Australia

The global SSP platform for DOOH, Lemma, has appointed Wasiq Kidwai to accelerate growth and business development in Australia.

Lemma, an independent SSP platform for Digital Out of Home (DOOH), announced the expansion of their team in Australia with the hire of Wasiq Kidwai as Director of Sales and Business development.

He joins Lemma with the brief to bring in a shift of digital spends towards programmatic digital out-of-the-home as part of the mainstream ecosystem. In his new role, Wasiq will be responsible for expanding Lemma’s regional Business through strategic agency & brand partnerships while also building the local team and onboarding new screen partners across AU.

Wasiq has extensive agency-side experience, having held Planning & Investment roles at GroupM, Mindshare & Havas Media. In his most recent stint with GroupM India, he was responsible for Trading and Investment, where he has closely worked with Media, AdTech and Data partners.

Wasiq Kidwai, Director of Sales & Business Development, Australia, “Lemma is uniquely positioned to guide and accelerate the pDOOH agenda in the region whilst their expansion plans align with the larger goal of connecting mainstream to the Digital OOH. At the same time, I am excited about this medium, especially at the pace at which it’s evolving. I am sure DOOH is the future of advertising.”

Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO of Lemma, said, “As Lemma expands its presence in various markets, we need the strongest Digital and inventive minds to help us pave the way and make our vision of transforming DOOH mainstream digital a reality. Wasiq exhibits exceptional expertise in the digital media space, with years of agency experience. We certainly see him as a vital part of our growth in the AU market in the future.”

About Lemma

Lemma is the fastest-growing independent SSP for Digital Out of Home, envisioning the transformation of DOOH into the mainstream digital ecosystem by establishing direct connections with leading global Demand Side Platforms. Lemma has enabled multi-channel buyers and suppliers to connect and transact in DOOH without modifying their platforms or doing a custom integration. This is a massive leap forward for the OOH industry, as it increases both access to supply and demand from a wider array of programmatic buyers and sellers around the globe, including APAC, AMERICAS & EMEA.