TGM Research celebrates its 5th year anniversary
TGM Research (TGM), a data company that delivers consumer insights globally using innovative Res-Tech solutions, is celebrating its 5th anniversary this year.
Within five years, the company has continuously grown 104% year-on-year to become a truly global firsthand data collection partner, fielding projects in 133 countries.
— Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research
TGM Research began as a panel research company with a service focused on catering to the needs of the market research industry. In 2017, Greg Laski, a renowned market research expert, founded TGM to support the insights companies' operations with innovative Res-Tech solutions. Within five years, TGM has grown into a global venture, with a team from five continents, covering over 130 countries, and serving thousands of businesses worldwide. The company now offers a full range of market research services, starting from online data collection to complex full-service projects.
"TGM has experienced phenomenal 104% year-on-year growth in its few years of existence," said Greg Laski. "In the advancement of this growth, we will continue to bring the best quality innovative research solutions and exceptional customer service to our clients."
In its five years of existence, TGM has stood out in the industry with outstanding innovative services and 24/7 customer service to its clients, fielding online research projects in every geography. “As we are celebrating this exciting milestone, I would like to express my gratitude to our clients, our team, partners and panelists for their trust and companionship with TGM Research. Today, we have grown to be a remote first of over 40 passionate employees from over 15 countries, and we're on a mission to reshape the insights industry", said Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research.
