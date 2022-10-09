UZBEKISTAN, October 9 - On October 11, the republican festival "Kokand ethnosport challenge - 2022" will be held in the city of Kokand, Fergana region.

This festival is organized within the framework of the implementation of the decision of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan dated July 29, 2022 "On measures to rapidly develop cooperation in the field of tourism with Turkish countries".

The festival program included interesting national folk games and circus performances. There is no doubt that the event will give unforgettable impressions to the participants and guests.

Visit the festival and witness unique moments.

Source: Ministry of Tourism and cultural heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan