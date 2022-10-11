NICE Alliance Welcomes Total Building Solution Provider S&I Corp. as Adopter for Global Expansion of Advanced AI-Based Facility Management (FM) Service

The Industry Leading Network of Intelligent Camera Ecosystem (NICE) Alliance today announces its newest adopter, S&I Corp., the leading total building solution provider, and space management expert in Korea with an unrivaled level of technology and business expertise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006195/en/

The Leading FM Service Provider in Korea with State-of-the-Art Technology:

Equipped with over 50 years of experience and expertise in intelligent and state-of-the-art building and factory management IT systems, S&I Corp. has provided the best of solutions and services to enterprise customers for decades and newly launches its AI and cloud-based facility management service, "atxpert (‘at'+'expert') AI ViewerTM", which is powered by TnM Tech's Ghost-I AI edge computing and Scenera's NICETM PaaS, a managed Kubernetes service built on the Microsoft Azure infrastructure.

Acceleration of Global Expansion of Advanced FM Service, Implementing NICE Platform:

S&I Corp. completed its service development in 2021 and initially launched this service with LG Group, with plans to further expand this service globally. With the aim of global business expansion, S&I Corp. is implementing NICE's open data sharing platform based on video/image and AI to enhance the synergistic effect of multi-brand, multi-camera, multi-IoT and multi-service/app features, ensuring end-to-end security and a cost-effective model.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with S&I Corp., a leading and innovative FM service provider in Korea, and welcome the company to NICE, to promote our services," said Eita Yanagisawa, Senior General Manager of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation and Executive Officer of NICE Licensing LLC. "As NICE's newest adopter, S&I will prove to be a validating partner and end user that can fully take advantage of NICE's compliant edge computing devices, especially for FM services for global markets."

"WELSOC's contributions set out to bring S&I Corp. the FM services in Japanese markets along with our Wi-Fi services and we're excited to offer S&I brand services based on the NICE platform, which will power us to detect anomalies at government facilities and respectively prompt quick responses through our system. " said Hiroshi Numamoto, President of Welsoc Inc. and NICE Adopter.

NICE Alliance continues to develop and enhance the ecosystem, which will be open for all companies and interest groups who would like to participate as NICE members.

About NICE Alliance

Industry leading electronics manufacturers and brands Foxconn, Nikon, Scenera, Sony Semiconductor Solutions and Wistron formed the NICE Alliance, an innovative ecosystem standard for smart camera and AIoT markets, to provide an open data sharing platform based on image data and AI to enhance the synergistic effect of multi-brand, multi-camera and multi-service/application. https://www.nicealliance.org/

About S&I Corp.

As a no.1 total building solution provider in Korea, S&I Corp. promptly detects and responds to facility management issues such as power outage, leakage, fires, and equipment abnormality through its Integrated Operational Center (IOC). Also, the company has established remote control services enabling optimal building management based on real-time monitoring data of buildings and its sites across the country. It is expected that S&I Corp.'s remote control service will be further developed with the company's new AI-based building management system. http://www.sni.co.kr

About Welsoc

A next-generation Wi-Fi provider with a vision to improve the quality of life by providing inexpensive and safe wide-area Wi-Fi services. Welsoc enables disaster monitoring and push-type notifications by linking high-speed communication networks with surveillance camera and sensors. https://www.welsoc.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006195/en/