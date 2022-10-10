Carroll County Man Charged with Arson in Benton County Fire

CAMDEN – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Carroll County man on arson and other charges.

On October 3rd, TBI agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire that occurred at a home in the 600 block of Shiloh Church Road. Agents and investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. As the investigation continued, information was developed identifying Kenny D. Fowler (DOB: 3/26/88) as the individual responsible for starting the fire.

Fowler was arrested over the weekend in Carroll County on unrelated charges. In the TBI case, he faces additional counts of Arson, Burglary, and two counts of Theft. He remains in the Carroll County Jail and is being held without bond.