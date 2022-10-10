Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,297 in the last 365 days.

Carroll County Man Charged with Arson in Benton County Fire

CAMDEN – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Carroll County man on arson and other charges.

On October 3rd, TBI agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire that occurred at a home in the 600 block of Shiloh Church Road.  Agents and investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set.  As the investigation continued, information was developed identifying Kenny D. Fowler (DOB: 3/26/88) as the individual responsible for starting the fire.

Fowler was arrested over the weekend in Carroll County on unrelated charges.  In the TBI case, he faces additional counts of Arson, Burglary, and two counts of Theft.  He remains in the Carroll County Jail and is being held without bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Carroll County Man Charged with Arson in Benton County Fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.