Decatur County Drug Roundup Leads to Indictments, Arrests

DECATUR COUNTY – A nine‑month, joint operation targeting illicit drug sales across Decatur County has led to more than a dozen indictments and arrests.

The undercover operation, dubbed “Operation River Walk”, was led by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, the Huntingdon Police Department, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, the Scotts Hill Police Department, the Parsons Police Department, the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

On May 5th, as a result of the investigative work, a Decatur County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging 17 individuals. Authorities subsequently secured arrest warrants for an additional seven individuals.

At the time of this release, 11 of the 24 individuals had been taken into custody:

Kelly Lavern Black (DOB 01/22/1993), Scotts Hill. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: No Bond

Heather June Smith (DOB 01/10/1976), Parsons. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $100,000

Joseph Dale Lindsey (DOB 03/12/1971), Reagan. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Oxycodone). Bond: $50,000

Charles Kenneth Smith, Jr. (DOB 07/30/1966), Decaturville. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Drug Free Zone. Bond: No Bond

Jeffery Wayne McPeake (DOB 07/13/1977), Scotts Hill. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $100,000

Arles Wayne Maness (DOB 02/22/1969), Decaturville. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $100,000

Michael Floyd Brewer (DOB 06/19/1972), Decaturville. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: No Bond

Jesse Clayton Tinnin (DOB 04/19/1985), Decaturville. Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: No Bond

Randall Dewayne Roach (DOB 09/10/1970), Decaturville. Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $200,000

Anthony Joseph Camper (DOB 02/05/1985), Scotts Hill. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Hydrocodone). Bond: No Bond

Nicholas Elijah Clifton (DOB 09/16/2006), Parsons. One counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $50,000

Also encountered by law enforcement today and arrested on unrelated charges:

James R. Hagood (DOB 03/25/1980), Lexington. Parole Violation (Aggravated Burglary). Bond: No Bond

David Box (DOB 05/31/1969), Parsons. Failure to Appear. Bond: $3,345

Kolton Laine Pearcy (DOB 01/20/1996), Parsons. Failure to Appear. Bond: $672

Investigators also seized two vehicles, including a dump truck that had been used in the sale of methamphetamine.

“I’m grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in this operation. It’s a reminder that there’s strength in numbers, and the collaboration across jurisdictions makes a difference in keeping our communities safe,” said Decatur County Sheriff Dale King.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional arrests are expected.