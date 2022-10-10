Industry leader KYCAID revolutionizes the industry with its Liveness checks, the future of online identity verification.

KYCAID has become a game-changer in the industry with its highly effective fraud prevention via liveness detection and extremely accurate biometric ID-photo matching, a vital part of KYC that offers maximum confidence and proof of verification.

Facial matching and liveness detection are vital to KYC to prevent impersonation while providing a smooth digital journey to customers. KYCAID, an industry leader, takes that a step further with its flawless Liveness Check Solution, an advanced identity verification technology that uses motion-detection, biometric faceprint add and face matching algorithms to confirm a person is whom they say they are.

While identity identification is especially vital in the fight against fraud when opening new accounts, it plays a crucial role in the Know Your Customer (KYC) and the fight against money laundering (AML) techniques carried out by financial institutions that assess and control the risks of customers.

KYCAID employs an anti-fraud mechanism for face recognition, dubbed face anti-spoofing (FAS). During this check, the system determines whether it is interacting with a real person or a fraudster who uses a fake ID such as a face photo, video, realistic mask, or deepfake.

"Know Your Client" (KYC) regulations require a high level of confidence in the security efforts businesses turn to. That is why biometric liveness detection is vital in almost every identity verification solution on the market. KYCAID takes that a step further," says Mykola Mashkovskyi, Chief Executive Officer of KYCAID.

KYCAID Liveness detection detects deepfakes, 3D masks, inserted tapes, as well as other presentation attacks via image-processing, motion detection, and face-mapping. KYCAID anchors its processes on innovative technology that utilizes a neural network that can determine between real and 'fake' faces.

Document and Liveness Check serves as the most widely used verification flow for a basic check. In Company Verification, KYB checks for cases when businesses need to verify their partner or client. KYCAID also offers Docs + Liveness + Proof of Address + Proof of Funds, offering a thorough client check for maximum confidence. KYCAID takes Liveness Check to the next level through Video Verification, a feature that aims to enable maximum confidence and proof of verification.

KCAID has earned a global reputation as a seasoned player in the niche that can prove more than 10,000 types of documents valid in about 250 countries worldwide.

Cooperation with KYCAID will be highly beneficial for any business because the company guarantees speed, where it takes just a few seconds to verify any documents and pictures customers submit with the highest SLA applied to manual checks. More importantly, KYC verification cannot be neglected because compliance with it ensures a company's reputation. The trust of partners and clients is the main priority of this service.

Those who want to know more about KYCAID and its game-changing Liveness Biometrical verifications as a part of KYC may visit https://kycaid.com or contact the team right away to get started.

