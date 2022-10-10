Submit Release
TrueBlue to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

TrueBlue TBI will release third quarter 2022 earnings results after the market close on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Management will discuss the results on a webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be available on TrueBlue's web site: www.trueblue.com.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue TBI is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2021, TrueBlue connected approximately 615,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

