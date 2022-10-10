PCRopsis™ Oral Rinse offers a simple means of collecting and transporting oral samples for direct PCR
PCRopsis™ Oral Rinse is the only such product that offers simple self collection, helps mediate in-transit nucleic acid extraction of bacteria and viruses, and is compatible with direct PCR.”MAIMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCRopsis LLC, a subsidiary of Entopsis Inc., launched PCRopsis™ Oral Rinse, a novel device for the collection and transport of oral samples with distinct advantages over alternative approaches.
Oral samples offer a simple, low cost, and user-friendly means of collecting oral samples for a variety of applications; such as, DNA sequencing, respiratory virus testing, oral cancer detection, toxicology, and many others. These samples can be conveniently collected at home and shipped to testing sites.
Key Advantages of PCRopsis™ Oral Rinse over Alternative Approaches:
1. Simple sample collection: safe ingredients allow for self collection of oral samples by swishing the liquid in your mouth – no need for swabs, secondary inactivating reagents, careful mixing of saliva with reagents, or pipettes to transfer small volumes
2. Keeps RNA stable at room temperature up to 7 days, and over 70 days when samples are stored at 4°C or -20°C
3. Makes saliva samples easier to manipulate in the laboratory using pipettes – thereby improving pipetting accuracy
4. Inactivates microorganisms found in the human mouth at room temperature
5. Helps mediate in-transit nucleic acid extraction of bacteria and viruses
6. Allows for direct PCR – components do not inhibit reverse transcriptase or DNA polymerase
PCRopsis™ Oral Rinse is the result of a collaborative research and development effort between PCRopsis LLC, Protean Labs LLC, and Polarity Ventures LLC. This collaboration produced a best in class product, with a variety of unique capabilities for various applications.
About Entopsis Inc.
Entopsis was founded in 2011. It partners, manufactures, and commercializes a number of proprietary platforms. The company utilizes this distinct convergence of technology to solve key scientific problems, particularly for medical diagnostics. Entopsis is predominantly focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases, and explores new areas lacking suitable solutions. For more information, please visit www.Entopsis.com.
About PCRopsis LLC
PCRopsis offers a number of direct PCR (extraction-free PCR) solutions for PCR testing of human samples. These technologies streamline PCR-based testing, while decreasing costs. The company develops technologies in-house and establishes strategic partnerships to offer best in class products to research and clinical testing laboratories. For more information, please visit www.PCRopsis.com.
About Polarity Ventures LLC
Polarity Ventures is a research and development firm focused on point-of-care diagnostics, drug delivery, ophthalmology, microbial-based scaffolding, and longevity. The company partners with academicians, engineers, scientists, consultants, and entrepreneurs to identify and solve business opportunities. For more information, please visit www.Polarity-Ventures.com
About Protean Labs LLC
Protean Labs consists of a team of scientists with deep insights into nanotechnology and molecular biology. Over the past 10+ years, the company developed a broad portfolio of proprietary technologies. The research team leverages in-house assets to address scientific problems presented by partnering entities.
