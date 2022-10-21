Visiting the Philadelphia Main Line Just Got Sweeter

The Candy Laboratory specializes in helping visitors make deliciously fun edible crafts and art out of sweet treats for children and adults alike.

ARDMORE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Candy Laboratory opens in Ardmore, PA, along the Philadelphia Main Line, on November 1, 2022. The Candy Lab helps visitors create delectable pieces of art and edible crafts. Owner, Ilyse Shapiro, says, "The Candy Lab’s mission is to bring happiness to the world, one candy craft at a time." Kids and adults will love The Candy Lab's candy sushi, necklaces, and bouquets. The Candy Lab believes a person is never too old for a sugar rush, and nothing makes them feel like a kid again like getting creative with food.

Candy Lab classes, parties, and camps teach kids how to produce culinary edible crafts. Each after-school workshop teaches a different candy and food creation. The Candy Lab offers candy-making camps for 6-12-year-olds. Kids learn how to create candy sculptures, jewelry, paintings, and mosaics in these two-hour sessions each day. Children of all ages will adore The Candy Lab whether it inspires their inner artist or more so their sweet tooth. They can show off their creativity by producing a candy bouquet or a personalized gift.

The Candy Lab hosts candy-themed birthday parties, bachelorette parties, bridal showers, and more. It's a delightful spot for team-building or for anyone looking for a unique way to celebrate. Because not everyone can eat candy, The Candy Lab provides solutions for particular diets to ensure everyone can join in on the fun. The Candy Lab is excellent for candy lovers and party-goers alike and will take the sugar-coated fun outside the Lab if visitors prefer to throw their party in a different locale. Making edible crafts with candy is a special and engaging way to have fun in or outside the Lab.

Visitors to the Ardmore area this holiday season will be in for a sweet treat as The Candy Lab hosts holiday candy-making weekends. Thanksgiving candy crafts will be held on November 19th, Christmas candy crafts on December 10th and 11th, and Hanukkah and Kwanzaa candy crafts in addition to Christmas on December 17th and 18th.

The Candy Lab's doors officially open on November 1st, and The Lab is located at 22 East Lancaster Ave in Ardmore, PA on Philadelphia's Main Line minutes from Center City. Visitors to the area will be amazed at all there is to see and do. In addition to flexing a creative muscle or two and enjoying edible crafts at The Candy Lab, there are many unique coffee shops, bakeries, art museums, and botanical gardens in the area to explore, including historical sites, great spots to enjoy Philly cheese steaks, and superb shopping at Suburban Square.