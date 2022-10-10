Beyond Drugs: Doctor’s Holistic Approach Can Thwart Cognitive Decline

Amid the desperate search for effective Alzheimer’s treatments lies a ray of hope: holistic approaches that can protect the mind against the devasting effects of the disease. Shuvendu Sen, MD, is a globally recognized physician, author, speaker and humanitarian.

In Dr. Shuvendu Sen’s Nautilus Award-winning book, Why Buddha Never Had Alzheimer's, he outlines a drug-free “prescription” that has shown promising results.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shuvendu Sen calls Alzheimer’s the “Achilles tendon of modern medicine” and says that attempts to treat the condition with drugs or procedures are as futile as trying to get a group of ants to consume a large pizza.

“Nowhere is the cry for answers more poignant than with Alzheimer’s disease,” writes Dr. Sen in the introduction to his book, Why Buddha Never Had Alzheimer's: A Holistic Treatment Approach through Meditation, Yoga, and the Arts. “Of all the diseases that continue to harass humanity, Alzheimer’s holds hostage the very fulcrum of human existence: its mind.”

According to research from the National Institute on Aging, by 2025, the number of people 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is expected to reach 7.1 million. With modern medicine seemingly stumped for answers, Dr. Sen offers a ray of hope.

In Why Buddha Never Had Alzheimer’s, Dr. Sen discusses the challenges of diagnosing Alzheimer’s, the shortcomings of pharmaceutical treatments, and shares fascinating scientific discoveries into meditation’s power to rewire brain circuits and protect the areas of the mind most impacted by chronic stress — a “point of entry” for major health conditions like heart attacks, strokes, cancer, and cognitive diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“Alzheimer's disease has become a gigantic specter that looms before all of us as we age, and it is advancing unimpeded,” said Dr. Sen. “Today we know that contributing factors and symptoms (such as stress and hypertension) can be alleviated with holistic, alternate management approaches.”

Pointing to research from Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University and Mayo Clinic, among others, Dr. Sen explains that meditation and yoga can halt or even reverse the course of Alzheimer's because “they set the mind on an inward journey where the risk factors that precipitate the disease are formed,” he said. “This bridging of the old and new creates an imperative paradigm shift in our perspective toward Alzheimer's disease management. Why Buddha Never Had Alzheimer's is precisely what is needed to cause a drastic and necessary revolution in medical care.”

About the Author

Shuvendu Sen, MD, is a globally recognized physician, author, speaker and humanitarian. He received the 2018 Nautilus Silver Award, bestowed previously to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu, Deepak Chopra, Mariel Hemingway and others.

A diplomat from the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Sen holds double Master of Science research degrees from Long Island University in Microbiology and Pharmacology, and has received postgraduate training in Internal Medicine from Raritan Bay Medical Center, New Jersey, and in Nuclear Medicine from Cornell Weill Medical Center, New York. Dr. Sen has been extensively published in many scientific journals and is the Chief Editor of the medical textbook, Principles of Clinical Medicine.

Dr. Sen periodically blogs for the Times of India and for the New Jersey Voices Section of The Star Ledger. He is the author of the bestseller A Doctor’s Diary published by Times Group Books. He is the recipient of the Nautilus Book Award, Men of Distinction Award from New York State Senate, the Oscar Edwards Award from American College of Physicians, Best Physician of the Year Award from Raritan Bay Medical Center, and has been thrice nominated for a United States Pushcart Award for his columns and other works of fiction.

Dr. Sen is on the Advisory Board of Boston Center of Excellence and Rotary International. An invited speaker for United Nations officials, New Jersey Senate, Indian Consulate in New York, World Book Fair, City University of New York, Harvard University, among others, Dr. Sen has been featured by many major television and radio channels, including Channel 13, CBS and C-SPAN.

Why Buddha Never Had Alzheimer’s received the Nautilus Silver Award. The book has been translated into French and Italian and has been selected at American Expo, Cultural Division of French Embassy, Frankfurt and Beijing book Fairs, and served as the inspiration for the upcoming movie, Devoted (https://www.devotedthemovie.com/).

To learn more, please visit https://www.shuvendusen.com/.

Why Buddha Never Had Alzheimer's: A Holistic Treatment Approach through Meditation, Yoga, and the Arts

Publisher: Health Communications, Inc.

ISBN-10: 0757319947

ISBN-13: 978-0757319945

Available from Amazon.com, BN.com and all major distributors nationwide