Local Groups Call on Anne Arundel County to Perform Manual Hand Count of 2022 General Election Results
2020 Election Results Revealed Anomalies, Manual Hand Count Needed to Restore ConfidenceANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to growing non-partisan distrust in our election system, the identification of numerous apparent voting anomalies in the State of Maryland, and the documented issues pertaining to voting nationwide1,2.
We request that Anne Arundel County perform a non-partisan manual hand count of all election ballots after the machine count for the November 8, 2022 General Election.
The Precinct Strategy of Anne Arundel County and the Annapolis Republican Central Committee, along with concerned groups across Maryland, believe that a manual hand count that checks the voting machine count is a great step in restoring voter confidence in our election system. A “double check” of the voting results is no different than counting/verifying your withdrawal from your bank after the teller or ATM initially counts your money. We must Trust but Verify.
Polls continue to show that low voter confidence is non-partisan and it is not getting any better. Waiting for and instructing citizens to “get over it” will most likely never happen. To compound very low confidence, we are hearing more voters say they are not going to vote because they believe their vote doesn’t matter. In fact, recent Rasmussen polls of likely U.S. voters3 show the severity of the issue:
- Widespread Cheating will affect Nov 2022 Election (7/7/2022) – 50% believe cheating will affect
- Election Integrity (8/8/2022) – 80% Believe it is important, 59% Very Important
- Election Cheating (8/22/2022) – 75% Concerned, 60% Very Concerned
- Election Integrity (10/4/2022) – 84% Believe it is Important, 61% Very Important
We identified numerous apparent anomalies after 1) analyzing data from the 2020 General and the 2022 Primary elections and 2) canvassing 2020 General election voters in Crofton, Pasadena, and Severna Park in August 20224. A subset of the anomalies identified is included below:
- There are 1,242 recorded 2020 General election votes in Anne Arundel County (AA) for voters who have moved according to the U.S. Post Office National Change of Address (NCOA) database. 11,889 in the State
- There are 8,077 voters labeled as inactive after they voted in the 2020 General Election5. 73,949 in the State
- There are 520 addresses who have voters with the same date of birth and same address who voted in the 2020 General Election6. 5,313 in the state. Twins/Triplets that still live together?
- The number of 2022 Primary voters reported by the Maryland State Board of Elections7 (AA: 90,413 / State: 966.228) do not match the number of 2022 Primary voters identified in the Maryland State Board of Elections Voter rolls8 (AA: 91,242 / State: 1,033,425)
We look forward to working with the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections to improve the confidence in our elections by providing volunteers to jointly set-up, perform, and witness a non-partisan hand count of the 2022 Gubernatorial General Election. A joint manual hand count is a cost-effective way to restore confidence and possibly prevent future costly lawsuits.
