Affinity Bio Partners Expands Its Operations Into India

This global CRO found its niche and is aggressively expanding into the Indian marketCHESTER SPRINGS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affinity Bio Partners, a global clinical research organization, is pleased to announce its expansion into India. The company intends on opening offices in the near future. The CRO which focuses heavily in the pharmaceutical, device, biotechnology, medical cannabis, cannabinoid, and nutraceutical clinical research studies among many other special projects, will now be able to greater service its partners based in India.
“I am very excited to see the expansion of Affinity Bio Partners into India to continue to advance clinical research in a large scale global capacity. We have already been working on several global projects throughout the years, and want to ensure that we are expanding based on the business requests that we receive. It is of great importance to me personally to ensure that patients globally have access to clinical research studies to improve their personal outcomes and health," said Christina DiArcangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Bio Partners.
With this expansion, we are looking to work on clinical research in multiple oncology indications, neurological indications, pain, as well as COVID-19. Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring will be partnering with Affinity Bio Partners to support around-the-clock, perpetual tele-monitoring of clinical trial subjects. The intention behind this partnership is to bring the cutting edge in clinical research to India.
About Affinity Bio Partners
Affinity Bio Partners (ABP) and its affiliates ensure that on a global basis that clinical research is performed safely, ethically, with high-quality so that subjects can benefit from the development of new and novel treatments and therapies. Our partners will find that ABP is dedicated to helping their clients bring efficiency, innovation and value to the clinical research process while staying on budget and pushing timelines ahead as aggressively as possible.
About Christina DiArcangelo
An entrepreneur and CEO with more than two decades of experience in the medical cannabis, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and medical device industries, Christina’s dedication to revolutionizing patient care is unprecedented. Through her roles as CEO, Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, Founder and CEO of Affinity Bio Partners, Board President and CEO of Affinity Patient Advocacy, and personal empowerment brand, Christina DiArcangelo, Christina has been involved with revolutionary projects and global clinical studies that positively impact patients for more than two decades.
