10/09/22 – TWO HONOLULU MEN CITED FOR VIOLATIONS IN THE WAIKĪKĪ FISHERIES MANAGEMENT AREA

For Immediate Release: October 9, 2022

TWO HONOLULU MEN CITED FOR VIOLATIONS IN THE WAIKĪKĪ FISHERIES MANAGEMENT AREA

(HONOLULU) – Following-up on a complaint, a pair of officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), cited two Honolulu men, late Saturday, for prohibited activities in the Waikīkī Fisheries Management Area (FMA).

Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Acting on the tip officers began watching the divers. However, during their surveillance, it appears the divers spotted them and were attempting to avoid contact by turning off their dive lights and remaining just offshore. The DOCARE officers were able to contact them after about an hour.

42-year-old Alvin Lucio, and 36-year-old Rettios Rouk were stopped and inspected. The men had a total 32-illegally taken fin fish, including three undersized Kala. They were cited for prohibited night diving within the Waikiki FMA, taking and possessing undersized Kala, and diving without a required diver flag. DOCARE confiscated both diver’s diving equipment as evidence. Lucio and Rouk have a court date on November 25 in Honolulu District Court.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity related to natural resources violations is encouraged to report what they see immediately by calling the DOCARE 24-hour tip line at 643-DLNR or by reporting on the free DLNRTip app.

