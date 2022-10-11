Abyde Launches OSHA Software Solution for Healthcare Practices Nationwide

Our main objective for OSHA was to keep the simplicity and ease of use that has made Abyde the industry leader over the last 6 years.” — Matt DiBlasi, Abyde President

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading compliance solution provider, Abyde, today announces the launching of OSHA for Healthcare – a revolutionary software to complement their existing HIPAA solution.

Abyde’s OSHA for Healthcare offers practices of any size to easily implement and sustain a compliance program that meets federal government regulatory requirements. Built by industry veterans and experienced developers, the software mimics the ease of use that customers have come to expect with the existing Abyde HIPAA platform. OSHA for Healthcare is available to all independent practices across the nation including, but not limited to: dental, eye care, chiropractic, and dermatology.

This one-of-a-kind solution was designed to alleviate the stress of managing a complex compliance program in-house, while simultaneously providing real-time support from a team of experts and educational resources that go beyond the software. The software encompasses components such as Facility Risk Assessment, custom policy generation, complete employee training, safety and health logs, and more.

"We have always had larger visions for Abyde beyond HIPAA compliance so we are ecstatic about launching our revolutionary OSHA compliance solution”, said Matt DiBlasi, Abyde President. “Our main objective for OSHA was to keep the simplicity and ease of use that has made Abyde the industry leader over the last 6 years. To say we've 'nailed it' might be an understatement. We are so proud of all the hard work that went into creating such a uniquely better platform and we can't wait for providers and staff to get their hands on it!"

Demos of OSHA for Healthcare and educational consultations are currently available to all practice types. If you are an existing Abyde user, schedule a demo of the software here or an educational consultation here. For all those who are not current Abyde users, schedule your consultation here.

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company that revolutionizes medical professionals' compliance. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated regulations could exist. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

