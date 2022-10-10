Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), October 10, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:



EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 03/10/2022 12,075 187.8386 2,268,151.10 7,371 186.7659 1,376,651.45 1,409,925.70 19,446 189.1431 3,678,076.80 04/10/2022 7,570 194.3865 1,471,505.81 - - - - 7,570 194.3865 1,471,505.81 05/10/2022 11,640 192.0370 2,235,310.68 1,943 190.8803 370,880.42 374,059.93 13,583 192.1056 2,609,370.61 06/10/2022 7,100 194.5208 1,381,097.68 4,035 190.9465 770,469.13 781,408.85 11,135 194.2080 2,162,506.53 07/10/2022 12,000 191.6642 2,299,970.40 6,990 185.1854 1,294,445.95 1,321,267.68 18,990 190.6918 3,621,238.08 50,385 191.6450 9,656,035.67 20,339 187.4452 3,812,446.95 3,886,662.16 70,724 191.4866 13,542,697.83 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till October 7, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 82,025,437.03 for No. 423,617 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 16,942,545.86 (Euro 17,190,376.00*) for No. 88,683 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of October 7, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,577,410 common shares equal to 4.50% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

