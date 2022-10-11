Censinet and Fortified Health Security Unite to Deliver Third-Party Risk Management Services
Purpose-built risk management solution for healthcare helps protect patient data safety and health operations from cyber threats
Advancing our capabilities by integrating Censinet RiskOps, enables our healthcare clients to more effectively assess, manage, and remediate third-party risks.”BOSTON, MA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, a leading provider of healthcare vendor risk management technology, and Fortified Health Security, an award-winning healthcare cybersecurity service provider today announce that the Censinet RiskOpsTM Exchange will become an integrated component of Fortified’s Third-Party Risk Assessment and Risk Management Services. These services provide an evaluation of risks related to the security of protected health information that Business Associates of a healthcare system store, process or transmit on behalf of a covered entity.
— Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified Health Security
Healthcare delivery organizations must establish safeguards that extend beyond their own walls to safeguard patient data from lethal ransomware and other cyberattacks. These safeguards extend to include third party vendors, products, and services that support healthcare operations. Censinet RiskOps™ enables Fortified, as your third-party risk management team, to respond faster and more effectively to risks affecting business operations, care delivery, and patient safety.
“Censinet’s relationship with Fortified Health Security delivers a leading option for third-party and enterprise cyber risk management and security controls across healthcare delivery organizations regardless of size and internal resources,” said Censinet CEO and Founder, Ed Gaudet. “Censinet and Fortified Health Security are 100% focused on healthcare and share a mutual vision of strengthening cybersecurity and resiliency through community and industry-wide collaboration.”
“Adding a robust technology like the Censinet RiskOps Exchange to our Third Party Risk Management Service will make us even more effective in helping our clients establish and manage effective safeguards for their third-party service providers and vendors,” said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified Health Security. “While they are regularly targeted by bad actors, many do not have adequate protections in place. Advancing our capabilities by integrating Censinet RiskOps, enables our healthcare clients to more effectively assess, manage, and remediate third-party risks.”
Third Party Risk Management is a critical component of any healthcare organization’s overall cybersecurity program, and partnering with risk owners to help them achieve maximum visibility into critical processes, suppliers, and products across the entire contract lifecycle, can result in better enterprise performance.
Fortified Health Security was recently named 2022 Best in KLAS for Security & Privacy Managed Services. The award, announced in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report and based on the feedback of thousands of healthcare providers, highlights the increased importance and trend of cybersecurity programs in which all or part of an organization’s security or privacy program is outsourced as a managed service.
For more information on the Censinet and Fortified Health Security partnership, visit www.fortifiedhealthsecurity.com/third-party-risk-management/
About Fortified Health Security
Fortified Health Security is Healthcare’s Cybersecurity Partner® – protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. As a managed security service provider, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build tailored programs designed to leverage prior security investments and current processes while implementing solutions that reduce risk and improve security posture over time. Fortified’s high-touch engagement delivery model and customized recommendations that maximize value and result in actionable information to reduce the risk of cybersecurity events. The company is 100% committed to creating a stronger healthcare landscape that benefits healthcare organizations to protects patient health information, and reduces risk to continuous patient care operations.
For more information, contact connect@fortifiedhealthsecurity.com, (615) 600-4002 or visit FortifiedHealthSecurity.com.
About Censinet
Censinet, based in Boston, MA, enables healthcare organizations to take the risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. RiskOps builds upon the Company’s foundational success with third-party risk management (TPRM) for healthcare. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
