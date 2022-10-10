Global Spout Pouch Market to Reach USD 40,266.7 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3% - Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spout pouch market size was US$ 21,784.2 million in 2021. The global spout pouch market is expected to grow to US$ 40,266.7 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030. In volume terms, the global spout pouch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%.
A spout pouch is a form of packaging that is ideal for liquid and non-liquid substances. The packaging is widely used to pack and transport products like refreshments, honey, wine, juices, sugar, creams, sauces, oils, bone stocks, cleansers, etc. Spout pouches are considered an ideal choice due to their excellent flexibility, lightweight, ability to occupy less space, and unbreakable.
The growth in revenue of the spout pouch packaging is attributed to the presence of a vast number of flexible packaging options suitable for packing liquid, non-liquid, powdered, or granular products. Moreover, spout pouch packaging is suitable for applications in food and beverages, cosmetics, automotive, paints, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. The wide application areas of the spout pouches will drive the industry growth. On the contrary, the hazardous impact of plastic on the environment may pose a challenge to the spout pouch market during the analysis period.
Based on Product, the beverages segment is leading in the market
On the basis of product, the beverages segment is leading with the highest share of 40.5% in 2021. The segment is expected to maintain its lead even in the coming years by growing at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030. A spout pouch is a cost-friendly choice for packaging beverages. Additionally, the demand for energy drinks, sauces, soft drinks, liquid soaps, hand wash, medications, etc., is growing steadily, which will propel the demand for spout pouches.
Cap component to maintaining its lead
On the basis of components, the cap segment held a massive share of 44% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, owing to the convenience of the caps, along with the product safety and security offered by cap-based spout pouches. Moreover, the fact that cap closure increases the shelf life of the spout pouch and gives it a sleek, easy-to-open look will drive the market forward. In terms of volume, the cap component recorded a size of 65,393 million units in 2021, which is estimated to grow to 12,7831 million units by 2030.
In terms of pouches size, pouches with a capacity of fewer than 200 ml lead in the market
Pouches having a capacity of fewer than 200 ml held dominance in 2021 and stood at the market size of US$ 9,232.9 million. Little packages with less than 200 ml capacity are convenient and require less energy during the manufacturing process. Additionally, they are easy to transport, and bulk orders can be shipped easily by trucks. On the contrary, spout pouches having a capacity of around 200-500 ml will exhibit the highest CAGR.
Based on the material, aluminium spout pouches will exhibit the highest CAGR
Based on the material of the spout pouch, plastic and aluminium material held nearly half of the market share, while the aluminium segment is expected to propel at the highest CAGR during the study period. The growth of the aluminium segment is attributable to the anti-leaking and moisture barrier properties of aluminium. Additionally, it also protects the inside food against light rays and external flavours, which ultimately increases the shelf life of the product.
Based on closure type, the screw segment is leading in the market
The screw segment, based on closure type, is leading the market share due to the convenience of screwing open and closing. Moreover, spout pouches with screws are aesthetically pleasing, which is driving the growth of the market. In terms of volume, the screw closure type segment is expected to grow twofold by 2030. On the contrary, the corner-mounted spouts segment and flip top hold a cumulative share of 39% in the market.
By end-users, the food & beverage industry is leading with the highest market share
The food & beverages industry, based on end-users, is leading with the highest share due to the rising demand for attractive packaging in the industry. Moreover, the never-ending demand for flexible and lightweight packaging to cater to the needs of the users is driving the market forward. The spout pouch packaging in the food & beverage industry is ideal for packing coffee, tea, sauces, and candies. Moreover, the fact that these bags allow users to use almost 99.5% of the content and are easy to carry is driving the demand for spout pouches.
The Asia-Pacific spout pouch market exhibits the highest CAGR
The Asia-Pacific spout pouch market stood at US$ 5,862.5 million in 2021 and will record growth at a CAGR of 8.1%, owing to the rising demand for food & beverage and consumer goods from highly populous countries like India and China. Additionally, the fact that spout pouches enable cost savings and are aesthetically appealing will further drive the demand for spout pouches in the region.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key industry players in the spout pouch market are Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, HOD Packaging and enterprises Ltd., Coating Excellence International, Essentra PLC, Glenroy Inc., Printpack Inc., Bemis Company, The DOW Chemical Company, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co., Color Flex, Winpak Ltd., Logos Pack & Sealed Air Corp., and ProAmpac.
Segmentation Overview
The Global Spout Pouch Market is segmented based on product, component, pouch size, material, closure type, end user, and region. These segments are further sub-divided to get a holist picture of the market.
Following are the different segments of the Global Spout Pouch Market: -
By Product Segment
Beverages
Syrups
Energy Drinks
Cleaning Solutions
Oils
Liquid soaps
Baby food
Others
By Component Segment
Cap
Straw
Film
Others
By Pouch Size Segment
Less Than 200 ML
200 To 500 ML
500 To 1000 ML
More Than 1000 ML
By Material Segment
Plastic
Aluminium
Paper
Others
By Closure Type Segment
Screw
Flip Top
Corner-mounted spouts
Top-mounted spouts
Push-up drink caps
By End user Segment
Food and beverages
Cosmetics and personal Care
Automotive
Pharmaceutical
Paints
Soaps and detergents
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of APAC
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
