American Samoa is the New Business Hub for LLC Formation in USA
Benefits of Forming LLC in American Samoa, USA. LLC is always Anonymous, doesn't disclose owners Info to the public. LLCs available Worldwide.
American Samoa is the Fastest growing LLC destination in the United States! Why create an LLC in American Samoa, USA: American Samoa a simple and fast way to set up a LLC in the United States of America. Join others in the fastest growing LLC state/territory for Business formation.
— Doug Gilmore
Highlights that make American Samoa the Best State to form LLC. Making a LLC in American Samoa is Simple. Small Business and Startups receive :
1- LLC Confidentiality
2- Owner information remains private in an Anonymous LLC
3- Form LLC in American Samoa and Pay No State LLC Tax
4- LLC Asset Protection
5- One-Stop LLC Application
6- No third party Registered Agent required
7- LLC Renewal Options for Discounted Annual Report Fees
8- No US Citizenship Required for an American Samoa created LLC
LLC Anonymity means an American Samoa LLC is always Anonymous. Owners personal information will not be disclosed to the public. This is Critical in today’s Digital World. Personal information and LLC ownership information will not be available online. American Samoa LLCs are available Worldwide no matter a persons current geographical location. Everyone from anywhere can now set up a LLC in the United States of American through American Samoa.
Benefits of Forming LLC in American Samoa, USA:
Available Worldwide
LLC Anonymity
An American Samoa LLC is always anonymous, meaning it does not disclose the names of its owners to the public. This is critical in today’s digital world.
Personal Asset Protection
An LLC offers a legal structure that protects the owner's personal assets. This applies to all members of the LLC. American Samoa LLCs are protect by both
State and United States Federal Laws.
0% LLC Taxes
LLCs formed in American Samoa do not pay state LLC tax, corporate income tax, LLC Unitary taxman franchise tax, or inventory tax.
Protect against Frivolous lawsuits
American Samoa’s remote location shields businesses from frivolous lawsuits. If individuals want to sue a business in American Samoa individuals will need to fly there and show up in physical court.
Registered Agents
Save money on registered agent costs by being LLCs being own Registered Agent. Businesses do not need an address in American Samoa to be a registered agent there. This had made the process simple and easy for anyone!
Free IRS EIN Tax Number directly from IRS.GOV
Obtain an IRS Federal Tax EIN online for a American Samoa LLC at IRS.GOV
Create an LLC in American Samoa online at https://llc.as.gov
The perks of forming an American Samoan LLC is to enjoy a high degree of flexibility. To get the full variability and flexibility of an LLC in American Samoa, use a dedicated portal to speed up and streamline the formation process of an LLC. In the end, most business owners are joyous to find out how much they saved their valuable time through the Official US Government Website.
