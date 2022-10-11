Censinet Announces Sponsorship of ServiceNow Healthcare Roadshow Fall 2022
Upcoming events in six cities focus on modernizing healthcare delivery, medical device management, and best practices for digital transformation.
The Censinet Workflow Connector for ServiceNow reinforces the power automation to streamline healthcare risk workflows across enterprise, IT, supply chain, third-party risk management, and research.”BOSTON, MA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, a leading provider of vendor risk management solutions in healthcare, is proud to sponsor the ServiceNow Healthcare Roadshow Fall 2022, a series of upcoming events in six cities across October and November 2022 focused on the importance of modernizing healthcare delivery, medical device management, and best practices for digital transformation. Censinet will be sponsoring the ServiceNow Healthcare Roadshow across all six cities on the following dates:
New York, NY – Oct. 18, Chicago, IL – Nov. 1, Houston, TX – Nov. 10, Minneapolis, MN – Nov. 15, Atlanta, GA – Nov. 16, Irvine, CA – Nov. 17
This sponsorship follows a recent announcement by Censinet on Sept. 13, 2022 on the delivery of a new application to enable healthcare organizations to seamlessly integrate ServiceNow IT Ops, Security, and GRC workflows with Censinet RiskOps™.
Available now in the ServiceNow® Store, the Censinet Workflow Connector for ServiceNow synchronizes critical risk data automatically between ServiceNow and Censinet, speeding up healthcare innovation adoption and the acquisition of third-party software and medical devices. With the Censinet Workflow Connector for ServiceNow, healthcare organizations gain real-time visibility into active risk assessment workflows, from start to finish–affording Business, GRC, and IT leaders the clarity they need to drive innovation adoption in patient safety and business operations.
“The vast majority of healthcare runs its technology operations through ServiceNow,” stated Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Our sponsorship of the ServiceNow Healthcare Roadshow combined with our recent launch of the Censinet Workflow Connector for ServiceNow reinforces the power of ServiceNow together with Censinet’s risk automation to streamline healthcare risk workflows across enterprise, IT, supply chain, third-party risk management, and research.”
Learn more about the Censinet Workflow Connector for ServiceNow from the Sept 13, 2022 press release, available on Censinet’s website.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, enables healthcare organizations to take the risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. RiskOps builds upon the Company’s foundational success with third-party risk management (TPRM) for healthcare. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: servicenow.com
