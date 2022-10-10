Carrier Details™ Launches FMCSA Data Distribution Business

Mark Draeb, Co-founder of SaferWatch®, Leads New Company offering standard or custom distribution file sets of all FMCSA and related transportation industry data.

HEBRON, N.D., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carrier Details LLC has announced the launch of its data distribution business for Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and other trucking industry details. The new company aggregates, processes, manages, and distributes FMCSA SAFER, Census, Insurance, Safety, Inspection, and Other related industry details in standard daily or customized datasets. Carrier Details is led by co-founders, Mark Draeb and Kathy Sardelli, who previously worked together at SaferWatch.

FMCSA and other related industry data are regarded as critical components for the foundation of transportation industry technology. "Recognizing the market need for a trusted source for organized, updated, consumable transportation industry data to support businesses and their technology needs, I asked Kathy to help build Carrier Details," shared Mark Draeb, president and CEO of the new company.

FMCSA data is available from the United States government but is challenging to aggregate and manage. With over 30 years of combined experience in the transportation industry understanding and managing the idiosyncrasies of transportation data, the Carrier Details team has brought to market a new data product for industry participants to use to power their businesses.

"Businesses that rely on FMCSA and other trucking company details want a trusted source," stated Draeb. "They want to feel confident that the team they are entrusting to provide this data has the experience to manage the inevitable exceptions and provide consistent carrier data".

Carrier Details is available as daily standard distribution file sets of all FMCSA and related trucking data or as customized lead and report files. "We are not an application, but rather a resource of epic data to power applications and business technology in the transportation space," explained Kathy Sardelli, Director of Business Development and co-founder.

Partnering With the Best

Like previous business ventures, co-founders Draeb and Sardelli continued their partnership with Vision37™ Marketing Group to develop an engaging website and deliver an excellent user experience while ensuring high brand visibility through Search Engine rankings.

About Carrier Details, LLC

Carrier Details LLC is a data aggregation and distribution company that specializes in Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and related transportation industry details. Carrier Details maintains a complete database for every entity with a United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) number. Carrier Details datasets are available in file format and via third-party integrations with technology providers in the transportation and related industries.

Connect with Carrier Details at http://www.CarrierDetails.com or call 701-645-3252.

