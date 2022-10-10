Wordly Adds On-Demand Transcript Translation and Developer APIs To AI-Powered Translation Platform

Affordable Live Translation Solutions to Bridge Global Language Gaps Will Be Showcased at Annual IMEX America and MPI Smart Monday Conferences

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wordly , the leading provider of AI-powered translation services, announced the launch of on-demand Transcript Translation and expanded Developer APIs to advance their mission to make it easy and affordable for companies of all sizes to bridge the global language gap - and make meetings and events more accessible for everyone.

On-Demand Transcript Translation

With the click of a button users can now create a translated transcript from any Wordly session for 25 languages, including Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. Transcript translation only takes a few minutes per document, can be downloaded into 3 formats (text with timestamp; VTT; and text file), and is a great resource for supporting training programs, meeting compliance requirements, and general record keeping.

Developer APIs - Partner Program

The new APIs make it easier to integrate Wordly with event management, video conference, and webinar platforms. The APIs enable meeting planners to create and upload Wordiy translation sessions, start / stop sessions, and add glossaries from their event management platform - saving time and eliminating manual data entry. Other developer capabilities include supporting audio streaming directly to Wordly and displaying a customized caption window to attendees within their platform. The partner program enhancements are part of the "Wordly Everywhere" initiative designed to make planning and managing live translation easy and affordable for everyone.

Wordly works seamlessly alongside dozens of event management, video conferencing, and webinar platforms - including 6Connex, Cvent, MeetingPlay, Notified, Teams, vFairs, Webinar.net, and Zoom.

IMEX America and MPI Smart Monday - Official Translation Provider

Wordly is the official translation provider for IMEX America and MPI Smart Monday taking place in Las Vegas October 10-13. Thousands of attendees will be able to attend the education sessions in the language of their choice - listening to live audio or reading captions translated into 25 languages - making the conference more engaging and inclusive for everyone. Wordly will also be exhibiting at the conference and providing personalized demos to all attendees.

About Wordly

Wordly provides next-generation AI-powered translation and interpretation solutions. The Wordly platform provides remote, real-time, simultaneous interpretation without the use of human interpreters - making it faster, easier, and more affordable to collaborate across multiple languages at once and make meetings and events more inclusive and engaging. Wordly enables organizations to unlock the potential of their multilingual teams and global markets by removing language barriers at in-person and virtual sessions. Wordly is used by over 600 businesses, associations, organizations, and government entities around the world. For more information, visit www.wordly.ai .

