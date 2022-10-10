Submit Release
Prime Early Access Cookware Deals Announced

Top cookware brands: GreenLife, Blue Diamond and OXO

The Cookware Company, a global leader in the housewares industry and innovators for healthy ceramic nonstick, is eager to participate in Prime Early Access on October 11 and 12. The Cookware Company is discounting several best-selling items across three of their cookware brands: GreenLife, Blue Diamond, and OXO.

The company has developed a one-stop virtual look book for media containing deal pricing, high resolution images, and product information for all brands: https://www.prime-cookware-co.com/.

Included below are the nine different Prime Early Access Deals, including links to each product on Amazon.

The Prime Early Access product list includes:

