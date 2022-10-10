Denali Achieves CRN Triple Crown Status

Recognition of Exceptional IT Solution Provider Service.

Redmond, WA October 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For the second year in a row CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, today named Denali Advanced Integration a 2022 Triple Crown Award winner. This award celebrates standout solution providers for the impressive accomplishment of being featured on three of CRN’s prestigious lists.

For nine consecutive years, the Triple Crown Award has accredited unparalleled performance from top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise within the IT channel.

CRN Triple Crown Award winners are honored for earning a place on three elite lists in the same year, including: the Solution Provider 500 list, a ranking of the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America, the Fast Growth 150 list, a ranking of the fastest-growing organizations in the channel, and the Tech Elite 250 list, for having received the highest-level certifications from leading vendors in the industry.

Denali’s tremendous growth is a result of its commitment to investing in the people, technology, and scale that produce the most customer value. Its strategic experts have built strong relationships and partnerships enabling the company to tailor the best solutions for clients to achieve outstanding business outcomes.

With Denali’s customer-first approach and industry-leading execution, it transforms business operations to become more profitable, and enables sustainable growth.

“These awards acknowledge our phenomenal team and an emphasis on putting our customers first,” said Majdi Daher, founder and CEO of Denali. “The Triple Crown puts a spotlight on our innovation and strong partner relationships while delivering operational excellence around the globe.”

Being named on all three lists in a single year highlights exceptional service and commands special recognition from the entire channel community.

“The solution providers that have earned this year’s Triple Crown Award have demonstrated an unceasing enthusiasm towards technical mastery, innovative thinking, consistent growth, and high-caliber customer service within the North American IT industry,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “This award represents a chosen company’s ability to go above and beyond, and we’re excited to see where their dedication, their expertise, and their passion will take them as we venture forward into the future of the IT channel industry."

This year’s Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and competitive technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia. Denali provides people, process and technology that helps customers attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. The company has received numerous awards from its partners for innovation and outstanding Customer First service. www.denaliai.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

