Meet with the Leaders in Foam Swab Technology at this year’s Printing United Expo on October 19-21, 2022, in Booth N2607

— Diane Henry, Director of Sales for Super Brush LLC

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will be showcasing its lint-free printer cleaning foam swabs at the Printing United Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 19-21, 2022,in booth #N2607.US-based Super Brush has 65 years of experience manufacturing lint-free foam swabs and applicators.

Super Brush is an industry leader in printer cleaning foam swabs for wide format printer cleaning and maintenance, as well as pre-saturated swabs for thermal label printer cleaning. Whether preventing nozzle clogs, removing excess materials, die cleaning, 3D printer cleaning, or just when cleanliness is critical, customers turn to Super Brush foam swabs.

“With over 5,000 attendees at this year’s conference, it is a great opportunity for Super Brush to meet and talk to the printing community about our lint-free printer cleaning foam swabs,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales for Super Brush LLC. “Printing United gives Super Brush, a unique opportunity to meet and interact with current and prospective customers around the world. Cleaning of printers is an important part of daily maintenance, and we look forward to helping you solve this challenge with our foam swabs.”

Meet with the Super Brush team at the Printing United 2022 trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on October 19-21, 2022, in booth #N2607 to learn more about our lint-free printer cleaning products.

Super Brush is a manufacturer direct company that offers custom design options, high volumes and large quantity price breaks at www.superbrush.com, while also offering low minimum order quantities, quick fulfillment and free shipping in the contiguous US on its e-commerce store www.swab-its.com. Super Brush is your source for high-quality, direct from manufacturer, printer cleaning swabs.

For more information on the Printing United 2022 trade show, go to https://www.printingunited.com

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered.

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

