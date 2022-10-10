Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,152 in the last 365 days.

Conduct Board Files October Disciplinary Recommendations

Ohio Board of Professional Conduct written on top of superimposed logo that includes navy circles, gold circles, and triangles.

The Board of Professional Conduct recommends two attorney sanctions and advises against the reinstatement of a suspended lawyer.

Ohio Board of Professional Conduct written on top of superimposed logo that includes navy circles, gold circles, and triangles.

The Board of Professional Conduct recommends two attorney sanctions and advises against the reinstatement of a suspended lawyer.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed three disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Two reports recommend sanctioning attorneys charged with professional misconduct and another advises against the reinstatement of a suspended lawyer.

The parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Court will schedule the case for oral argument.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the case number below. Questions regarding cases pending before the Court should be directed to the Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.

Cuyahoga County

In re Reinstatement of Brendan Edward Delay, Petitioner; Disciplinary Counsel, Relator
Supreme Court Case No. 2018-1743
Recommendation: Deny reinstatement

Montgomery County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Griff Makini Nowicki
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-1253
Recommended sanction: One year suspension, six months stayed

Seneca County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Joyce Ann Plummer (consent-to-discipline)
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-1254
Recommended sanction: One year suspension, stayed

You just read:

Conduct Board Files October Disciplinary Recommendations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.