BUFFALO BILL’S HOUSE FIRST PARANORMAL EVENT HALLOWEEN EVE: SPIRIT OF BUFFALO BILL’S EXPERIMENT IN PARANORMAL PROFILING

Final Guided House Tours of the Year Available Throughout Halloween WeekendPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buffalo Bill’s House, the real home where the climax to the iconic five-time Academy Award winning film, The Silence of the Lambs was filmed, opens its doors to host its first-ever special paranormal investigation event on Halloween Eve, Sunday, October 30th called “The Spirit of Buffalo Bill’s, an Experiment in Paranormal Profiling”.
Guests will join TV personality, paranormal researcher, lecturer and author Brian J. Cano, who will lead an evening of investigative intrigue and is calling all “FBI trainees” to help during this paranormal hunt. Cano is a featured analyst for Travel Channel’s ‘Paranormal Caught on Camera’ and ‘Doomsday Caught on Camera’, and was a previous guest on History Channel’s ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ and ‘The UnXplained', as well as the well-known Tech Specialist for SyFy’s ‘Haunted Collector’ team.
Buffalo Bill’s House owner, Chris Rowan, will host a guided tour and point out all the incredible film-related parts of the house. Participants are encouraged to wear their best FBI agent gear.
The event itself is limited to just 20 people with 4 VIPS slots (Each VIP slot includes a double occupancy overnight stay) and 12 General Admission slots.
Information on how to participate in the “Spirit of Buffalo Bill’s” paranormal evening, as follows:
General Admission (4PM ET– 1AM): Meet & Greet, Buffalo Bill’s House tour led by owner Chris Rowan, photo ops with Brian J. Cano, a pizza party and the paranormal investigation lasting into the Witching Hour.
VIP Admission: (3PM ET – 11AM): Included is everything in the General Admission package PLUS Early Access, Overnight Accommodations (double occupancy), a special investigation time, a late night screening of The Silence of the Lambs, light breakfast and a complimentary Buffalo Bill’s House gift bag.
Click here to book tickets to “The Spirit of Buffalo Bill’s, An Experiment in Paranormal Profiling”: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-spirit-of-buffalo-bill-tickets-406320113397A.
Buffalo Bill’s House recently unveiled its newest attraction, the much anticipated “well” – a replica of the infamous well in the film where cinematic serial killer Buffalo Bill keeps his victims captive. Uncannily similar to the one featured in the climax of the film, the well has been recreated, and the granite replica well is an actual hole dug into the ground in the former coal cellar in the basement of the house, which guests may enter into for realistic photo ops. Upon entering the interactive well set, guests will be greeted by sounds of dripping water along with actual audio clips from the film. The well features many of the gruesome markings from the movie, including bloody fingernail scratches along the wall. Costumes for cosplay provided.
Buffalo Bill’s House, which offers private overnight stays throughout the year, is also offering limited guided house tours for Halloween weekend, Oct. 28th – 30th. The exclusive tours are $65.00 per person. An intimate group of guests will be able to visit not just the interactive well set but the home in its entirety, including the sprawling property. Tours are conducted by Buffalo Bill’s House owner and last approximately two hours.
The following limited Halloween Weekend guided house tour dates are available:
Halloween Weekend, October 2022
Friday, Oct. 28th: 10am-12pm ET
Saturday, Oct. 29th: 10am-12pm ET; 1pm-3pm ET; 4-6pm ET;
7-9pm ET (First-ever night tour)
Sunday, Oct. 30th: 10am-12pm ET
In the basement, guests will also encounter ‘Buffalo Bill’s Workshop of Horrors’ where Rowan (who is a film/entertainment art director and prop stylist) has re-created the famous Buffalo Bill’s dance set from the film complete with vintage Singer sewing machine, disco ball, four female mannequins dressed to resemble the ones in the movie, as well as a full length mirror and a Buffalo Bill style kimono for guests’ use. “Goodbye Horses,” the haunting song that plays during the famous Buffalo Bill dance scene, goes on autoplay, upon entering the basement.
In the attic, Rowan has designed ‘Buffalo Bill’s Playhouse,’ a retro-inspired game room featuring a large screen TV with a 400+ library of 70’s, 80’s and 90’s films on DVD and VHS. There are also full-sized classic arcade video games including Asteroids, Pac Man, Super Street Fighter, Galaga, NBA Jam and Crazy Taxi, Mortal Kombat, The Simpsons, Centipede and Final Fight.
Buffalo Bill’s House gift souvenirs and apparel are available for purchase including: T-Shirts, Body Lotion (“Skin Suit Soft”), Coffee Mugs, Enamel Pins, Lip Balm, Magnets, Tote Bags, Bumper Stickers and Face Masks.
Buffalo Bill’s House is currently running a special promotion only for booked tour guests who are eligible to receive a 30% discount on an overnight stay. They may use their overnight stay at any time and receive the discount as long as they’ve purchased a tour. Buffalo Bill's House is also running a fall sale, valid until November 13, 2022, as follows: a 25% OFF discount is automatically applied for two or more nights, 30% OFF for a 3-night stay, and a 35% OFF discount is available for 4 nights or more. Gift certificates available.
About Buffalo Bill’s House
The majestic Buffalo Bill’s House, built in 1910, is a three-story, four-bedroom Queen Anne Victorian home on two acres of lush riverfront property in the town of Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh. The boutique accommodation and cinematic destination is a one-of-a-kind private rental. It is also available as a filming location.
