PM RETURNS FROM OVERSEAS ENGAGEMENTS

Pm Sogavare on arrival at Honiara International Airport

PM Sogavare escorted by DPM Maelanga and Chief of Protocol Ellison Maso on arrival at Honiara International Airport

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and his delegation arrived home today after successfully completing his overseas engagements.

Sogavare left the country on 18 September for the UNGA summit in New York with his Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele, where both attended to a number of bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the summit before the Prime Minister delivered the country’s national address at the UNGA debate.

From New York, Sogavare flew to Washington DC where he attended the US-Pacific Islands Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House alongside other Pacific Islands leaders.

President Biden hosted the first ever U.S – Pacific Island Country Summit in Washington, D.C. on September 28.

In Washington, Sogavare signed the US-Pacific Islands Summit Declaration on the U.S.-Pacific Partnership together with other Pacific Islands leaders.

From Washington, Sogavare traveled to Singapore last week to attend the Asia-Pacific Malaria Alliance summit.

The final leg of the Prime Minister’s engagement was in Canberra last week where he held a successful bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other Australian leaders.

-GCU Press