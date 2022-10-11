The Cheezeboy Shares His Happy Childhood Stories: “My Marvelous, Super Story Book”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Childhood memories were the dreams that stayed with you after you woke. They are memories which will forever stay in our hearts. The author invites his reader to experience his happy childhood through his book, “My Marvelous, Super Story Book.” It's a book of 16 short stories. The first four stories are about the Village the author lives in. He wrote them in the late 1980's, when he was in the Cub Scouts. Some stories are factual and some are fictional. Story 16 is his autobiography. He wrote Wheeler McCheeze's for his Nephew, with the help of Family and spirits. He wrote the whole book when he was studying creative writing at College in 2018. Some of it is loosely based on his happy childhood.
“My creative writing course at college in 2008 inspired me to write this book. My Family and Friends inspired the story, Wheeler McCheeze’s,” the Cheezeboy says.
When asked what he wanted to say for his readers, The Cheezeboy answers, “I hope people will buy this book. It costs me a lot of money to publish and I haven’t sold any copies in over 2 years. I no longer write because I believe the publishers have ripped me off. If you buy it, thanks. I’m considering removing My Marvelous, Super Story Book from production because all the stress it’s caused me and the money it costs has put me off ever writing again.”
About the Author
Matthew Mayfield also known as The Cheezeboy lives in a Village in Nottinghamshire, England and is a single dad to a beautiful daughter. He works full-time in a tire warehouse for minimum wage. Writing is mainly his hobby and pastime. He really loves music, but writing is his ultimate passion. An inspiring author who has written 18 books so far. A kind, caring, loving and friendly who loves animals and nature best describes the author. He had radio interviews with Kate Delaney last year and with Suzanne Lynn Cheesman last month, check his interview here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgJN7Ok6Ils&t=82s. If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link, https://www.amazon.com/My-Marvelous-Super-Story-Book/dp/1637672837/.
Luna Harrington
“My creative writing course at college in 2008 inspired me to write this book. My Family and Friends inspired the story, Wheeler McCheeze’s,” the Cheezeboy says.
When asked what he wanted to say for his readers, The Cheezeboy answers, “I hope people will buy this book. It costs me a lot of money to publish and I haven’t sold any copies in over 2 years. I no longer write because I believe the publishers have ripped me off. If you buy it, thanks. I’m considering removing My Marvelous, Super Story Book from production because all the stress it’s caused me and the money it costs has put me off ever writing again.”
About the Author
Matthew Mayfield also known as The Cheezeboy lives in a Village in Nottinghamshire, England and is a single dad to a beautiful daughter. He works full-time in a tire warehouse for minimum wage. Writing is mainly his hobby and pastime. He really loves music, but writing is his ultimate passion. An inspiring author who has written 18 books so far. A kind, caring, loving and friendly who loves animals and nature best describes the author. He had radio interviews with Kate Delaney last year and with Suzanne Lynn Cheesman last month, check his interview here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgJN7Ok6Ils&t=82s. If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link, https://www.amazon.com/My-Marvelous-Super-Story-Book/dp/1637672837/.
Luna Harrington
Prime Seven Media
+1 414-882-5318
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
"My Marvelous, Super Story Book" by The Cheezeboy