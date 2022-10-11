Joining Forces for 1.5 million Smallholder Farming Households
Ahead COP 27 the Government of the Republic of Zambia & the Ban Ki-moon Centre agree to work together to build the resilience of smallholder farmers in Zambia.WIEN, AUSTRIA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “This MOU is an important milestone to us, and we are excited as Government as it builds on the work we are doing in realizing the green economy. The MOU will strengthen our efforts in promoting climate change adaptation among our small-scale farmers in the agriculture sector as well as sustainable development” Hon. Collins Nzovu, MP, Minister of Green Economy and Environment on signing the MOU with the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC) based in Vienna, Austria.
“Smallholder farmers need our political and financial support to fight the adverse impacts of climate change and build their adaptative capacities. As key players of our current and future food systems, we must put smallholders at the center of all our discussions and efforts.” Monika Froehler, CEO, Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC) says as she signs the Memorandum of Understanding with Hon. Collins Nzovu, the Minister of Green Economy and Environment (MGEE) of Zambia.
The Memorandum of Understanding signed during an online ceremony on October 10, 2022, will seek to strengthen opportunities for cooperation and collaboration on adaptation to climate change in the agricultural sector with a focus on smallholder farmers, as well as the concept of global citizenship and empowerment of youth and women.
Continuing a partnership built at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference - COP26 - in Glasgow, Scotland, Zambia and the BKMC are partnering to contribute to Zambia’s climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts. At COP26, Hon. Collins Nzovu, who was accompanied by Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary, Mr. John Msimuko, agreed with the Ban Ki-moon Centre to be partners in joint efforts on climate adaptation, particularly in the agricultural sector.
Africa is facing many climate change related challenges like extreme temperatures, unreliable weather patterns, droughts and floods. Minister Nzovu emphasized that these issues have huge negative impact on the agriculture sector by reducing productivity and causing food insecurity. Ban Ki-moon Centre Board Member and co-founder of Global Citizen – an international advocacy group – Michael Sheldrick also emphasized the importance of their joint cooperation around supporting smallholder farmers by stating “It is unacceptable that smallholder farmers are so often the first to be impacted by the climate crisis, despite being the least responsible for creating it. Yet, farmers, particularly women farmers, are critical to feeding the world. That’s why it’s essential to keep smallholder farmers front and center and ensure they have the tools, funding, and support to thrive in a warming world.”
As Zambia has prioritized adaptation efforts and building the resilience of the agriculture sector, the BKMC’s Elevating Agricultural Adaptation program will work to scale up these measures and bring attention to the 1.5 million smallholder farming households in Zambia.
The official partnership has come at the right time as Zambia’s Green Growth Strategy is aiming to strengthen national level coordination frameworks and processes for mainstreaming climate change adaptation into national, sub-national and sectoral development planning.
This cooperation between the BKMC and the MGEE will only serve to benefit Zambian smallholder farmers and to build resilient and adaptive food systems to improve global food security.
About Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens
The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens’ mission is to foster leadership for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement by inspiring current decision-makers and empowering the next generation of changemakers. Working with governments, civil society, academia, and international organizations the BKMC reaches more than 700,000 people around the world. Located in Vienna, Austria, the BKMC is co-chaired by the 8th Secretary-General of the UN, Ban Ki-moon, and the 11th President of the Republic of Austria, Heinz Fischer.
